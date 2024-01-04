Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    19 Screenshots That Prove Parenting Groups Have Gone Way, Way, Way, Way, Wayyyy Too Far

    Help...my brain cells...they're dying.

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This mom who should've kept this as an "inside thought":

    &quot;Weird mom confession time...&quot;
    u/ano-ba-yan / Via reddit.com

    2. This parent who wants to get their 2-year-old a nice base tan:

    &quot;See, our tanning salons are horrible and won&#x27;t let my 1 year old in so we got spray tan!&quot;
    u/goldenpandora / Via reddit.com

    3. This parent who is wayyyy too concerned with their grown son's sex life:

    &quot;He&#x27;s never had a gf.&quot;
    u/AutumnAkasha / Via reddit.com

    4. This completely unhinged rant posted by a veryyyy egotistical parent:

    &quot;I get there are neglectful parents but since when are good parents so intentionally sidelined?&quot;
    u/vaginaandsprinkles / Via reddit.com
    &quot;I can&#x27;t tell if I&#x27;m reacting to being marginalized by professionals...&quot;
    u/vaginaandsprinkles / Via reddit.com

    5. This parent who wants to make sure they teach their son masculine core values, not just plain old human core values:

    &quot;what are some core values to teach them?&quot;
    u/cm0419 / Via reddit.com

    6. This parent who could've helped their embarrassed and uncomfortable child, chose not to, then posted about it online:

    &quot;It never even occurred to me to call my parents.&quot;
    u/meatball77 / Via reddit.com

    7. This parent who left their kid alone with access to an axe:

    a hole in someone&#x27;s door
    u/Professional_Pea1621 / Via reddit.com

    8. This parent who thinks a chiropractor will potty train their kid:

    &quot;She can&#x27;t feel it coming...&quot;
    u/Maleficent_Neck_2372 / Via reddit.com

    9. This parent who is totally fine with their 11-year-old babysitting until 2:00 a.m.:

    &quot;Please send me a message.&quot;
    u/edubabe / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who wanted to experiment with dewormer or parasite cleanses during pregnancy:

    &quot;Has anyone taken dewormer or done a parasite or heavy metal cleanse while pregnant?&quot;
    u/worms_galore / Via reddit.com

    11. This parent who lets their kid play inside the stove:

    &quot;My child is obsessed with playing in the stove! Help!&quot;
    u/Professional-Cat2123 / Via reddit.com

    12. This parent who acted like forgetting their small child in the tub was nothing more than a silly brain fart:

    &quot;She tried to wash her own hair and everything&quot;
    u/FknDesmadreALV / Via reddit.com

    13. This panel on placentas:

    &quot;why we should leave the placenta in to naturally come out...&quot;
    u/MelancholyMember / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of Facebook comments
    u/MelancholyMember / Via reddit.com

    14. This parent who wants to take their 9-year-old to a chiropractor because of his bed-wetting:

    &quot;I want to take him to the chiropractor but my husband refuses.&quot;
    u/TemporaryAd7348 / Via reddit.com

    15. This parent who makes secret breast milk recipes (which look vile, by the way):

    a woman saying she puts breast milk in her food
    u/madmaddmaddie / Via reddit.com

    16. This home remedy, no doubt cooked up by a professional doom-scroller:

    &quot;I warmed up mustard oil and chopped garlic together in the microwave.&quot;
    u/No-Detective4981 / Via reddit.com

    17. This parent who wants to give their 6-month-old raw cow's milk:

    &quot;I&#x27;m also a nursing momma.&quot;
    u/SwimmingCritical / Via reddit.com

    18. This parent who doesn't like to have any fun whatsoever:

    &quot;I just don&#x27;t say anything to their kids but I&#x27;m honest with mine&quot;
    u/TheSocialABALady / Via reddit.com

    19. And, this parent who jumped to a wild conclusion:

    &quot;Where would you start?&quot;
    u/Cold_Valkyrie / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/ShitMomGroupsSay