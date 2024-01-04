1.
This mom who should've kept this as an "inside thought":
2.
This parent who wants to get their 2-year-old a nice base tan:
3.
This parent who is wayyyy too concerned with their grown son's sex life:
4.
This completely unhinged rant posted by a veryyyy egotistical parent:
5.
This parent who wants to make sure they teach their son masculine core values, not just plain old human core values:
6.
This parent who could've helped their embarrassed and uncomfortable child, chose not to, then posted about it online:
7.
This parent who left their kid alone with access to an axe:
8.
This parent who thinks a chiropractor will potty train their kid:
9.
This parent who is totally fine with their 11-year-old babysitting until 2:00 a.m.:
10.
This person who wanted to experiment with dewormer or parasite cleanses during pregnancy:
11.
This parent who lets their kid play inside the stove:
12.
This parent who acted like forgetting their small child in the tub was nothing more than a silly brain fart:
13.
This panel on placentas:
14.
This parent who wants to take their 9-year-old to a chiropractor because of his bed-wetting:
15.
This parent who makes secret breast milk recipes (which look vile, by the way):
16.
This home remedy, no doubt cooked up by a professional doom-scroller:
17.
This parent who wants to give their 6-month-old raw cow's milk:
18.
This parent who doesn't like to have any fun whatsoever:
19.
And, this parent who jumped to a wild conclusion: