  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us The Most Chilling Or Unusual Thing That's Ever Happened To You While Traveling

Travel can come with a lot of baggage, and I'm not just talking about suitcases.

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

Traveling can be an exciting and life-changing experience. You can check out historic, iconic, and scenic landmarks, try new cuisines, and interact with new people and cultures. While it can be really invigorating, it can also be overwhelming. Being in an unfamiliar place, especially where you may not speak the local language, can lead to stressful situations.

A woman boarding a plane
Susumu Yoshioka / Getty Images

Perhaps you were camping deep in the middle of nowhere when a really nasty storm hit. Tree branches were snapping around you left and right, the lightning was unreal, and large pieces of hail were pelting down on your tent. You were trying to hold your tent down, while also blocking your head from getting smacked with hail. It was one of the scariest nights of your life.

hail on the ground
Alesveluscek / Getty Images

Maybe you had your passport swiped from your bag while sight-seeing in a foreign country. You spent a good portion of your trip dealing with local authorities and making calls to America to make sure you'd be able to return home okay.

a US passport
Image Source / Getty Images/Image Source

Or, maybe you drank tap water in a place where you reallllllyyyy shouldn't have, and you ended up violently ill. You got so dangerously dehydrated, you had to go to the hospital.

water dripping from a faucet
Tim Graham / Getty Images

What's the scariest or most stressful thing that's ever happened to you while traveling? Tell us your story in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.