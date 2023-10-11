Tell Us The Most Chilling Or Unusual Thing That's Ever Happened To You While Traveling

Traveling can be an exciting and life-changing experience. You can check out historic, iconic, and scenic landmarks, try new cuisines, and interact with new people and cultures. While it can be really invigorating, it can also be overwhelming. Being in an unfamiliar place, especially where you may not speak the local language, can lead to stressful situations.
Perhaps you were camping deep in the middle of nowhere when a really nasty storm hit. Tree branches were snapping around you left and right, the lightning was unreal, and large pieces of hail were pelting down on your tent. You were trying to hold your tent down, while also blocking your head from getting smacked with hail. It was one of the scariest nights of your life.
Maybe you had your passport swiped from your bag while sight-seeing in a foreign country. You spent a good portion of your trip dealing with local authorities and making calls to America to make sure you'd be able to return home okay.
Or, maybe you drank tap water in a place where you reallllllyyyy shouldn't have, and you ended up violently ill. You got so dangerously dehydrated, you had to go to the hospital.