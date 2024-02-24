Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    30 Restaurants That Tried Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Wayyy Too Hard To Be Quirky And Different

    TIL waaayyyy too many restaurants serve their food on shoes.

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This cotton candy hairpiece:

    Sculpted bust with a large, illuminated cotton candy hairpiece, set on a restaurant table
    u/verysmallgirl / Via reddit.com

    2. This shoe + pot combo that feels totally unnecessary:

    Sneaker serving bowl with a pot filled with fries on a tray with dipping sauce; quirky food presentation
    u/sinner_in_the_house / Via reddit.com

    3. This chaotic evil:

    Bread chips creatively presented in a comb shape atop a wooden log at a dining table setting
    u/Savings-Note4851 / Via reddit.com

    4. This trash-turned-plate setup:

    A bag of Fritos topped with cheese, sour cream, and cilantro
    u/PENGAmurungu / Via reddit.com

    5. This carrot coffee cup:

    A latte with leaf art served in an edible carrot cup
    u/penguintransformer / Via reddit.com

    6. This nacho overflow:

    Person at table with overflowing canned cheese product and spoon on blue tray
    u/phrenologyy / Via reddit.com

    7. This restaurant that was just clowning around:

    A novelty circus-themed serving dish with a clown face and shoe, holding chicken tenders and sauce
    u/Cleanclock / Via reddit.com

    8. This dish that stares back at you:

    Elegant dining table set with artistic bread, wine glasses, and a dish with nuts, in a fine restaurant setting
    u/ZGriswold / Via reddit.com

    9. This bowl of rocks featuring something edible, apparently:

    A bowl of stones, some of which are edible
    u/SpareStrawberry / Via reddit.com

    10. This plant plate that poses challenges:

    Aloe vera plant with two novelty meringue ghosts peeking out among the leaves
    u/BoxProfessional976 / Via reddit.com

    11. This scoop of hummus:

    a wooden tray with hummus, pita bread, and crispy onions inside gardening equipment
    u/Terrakit / Via reddit.com

    12. This hiking boot in grass that's also conveniently a serving dish:

    a hiking boot in a bowl of grass being used as a tray for food
    u/PiraatPaul / Via reddit.com

    13. These veryyyy deconstructed tacos:

    A meal set with chicken, tortillas, and various toppings on a wooden board
    u/scroti_mcboogerballs / Via reddit.com

    14. This frightful bite:

    A brain-shaped dessert served in a skull-shaped bowl on a dark table, with a wine glass in the background
    u/chumitz / Via reddit.com

    15. This dirty dessert:

    Dessert in a flowerpot on a tray on a wooden table
    u/fuckquasi69 / Via reddit.com

    16. These clipped up taco bites:

    two tacos suspended on a wooden stand with clips, served with lime slices and salsa
    u/Iragdel / Via reddit.com

    17. This skillet of pasta that could've just been dumped on the plate it's resting on:

    Pasta dish with sauce and herbs served in a pan on a wooden table, with cutlery and glasses on the side
    u/oceanlessfreediver / Via reddit.com

    18. This hearty breakfast board:

    Hearty breakfast of eggs, steak, toast, and hash with condiments on a restaurant table
    u/everybody_millihertz / Via reddit.com

    19. This "Croc" of crap:

    croc filled with a fried appetizer on a tray
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    20. This repurposed rolling pin:

    Table setting with bread in a tin bucket and dipping sauce in a rolling pin tray
    u/larezbears / Via reddit.com

    21. This mason jar monstrosity:

    A fried dough ball atop a jar filled with noodles and vegetables, placed on a white plate on a wooden table
    u/FloridaJuicy / Via reddit.com

    22. This crème brûlée ashtray:

    Creme brulee dessert in an ash tray garnished with two chocolate sticks on a tray
    u/prairiepanda / Via reddit.comème_brûlée_served_in_an_ash_tray/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

    23. This setup with a lot of "sole":

    Assorted appetizers presented on a sneaker serving plate on a marble table
    u/Civil-Lettuce-85 / Via reddit.com

    24. This interesting way to recycle:

    A dish with an edible black sphere garnished with greens on a sauce-covered plate, served on a crushed metal can
    u/moritzmadafaka / Via reddit.com

    25. This full glass of...fried chicken:

    Chicken strips in a glass with sauce, served as a unique appetizer
    u/Blunder_Woman / Via reddit.com

    26. This effortless breakfast:

    Person at table with a breakfast set, including boiled eggs in their shells and carton, toast, and a side of corn and tomatoes
    u/Stepnerd / Via reddit.com

    27. This plating that apparently no one thought through:

    person trying to get their fork into the stem of a wine glass where mac and cheese has fallen
    u/Tommy_like_wingie / Via reddit.com

    28. This dog bowl for the table:

    Several hands scooping from a large dog bowl of ice cream with various toppings
    u/grimmreapa / Via reddit.com

    29. This dusty dessert:

    Person eating dessert out of a dust pan
    u/eikenprocessierupsie / Via reddit.com

    30. And, this chicken kitchen sink:

    Sink filled with fried chicken, flanked by sauces, on a restaurant counter
    u/DotBetaSDK / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/WeWantPlates