15.

"You know, one thing that doesn't get talked about enough is having different life goals and values as a reason for breaking up with someone. It's not just about whether you both like the same movies or enjoy the same hobbies. It's about where you see yourselves going in life and what you believe in. Imagine you're super into traveling the world and experiencing new cultures, but your partner is more about settling down in one place and building a stable career. It might not seem like a big deal at first, but those differences can wear on the relationship over time. You might feel like you're not on the same page about the important stuff, like where you want to live or what you want to prioritize in life."