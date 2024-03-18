Skip To Content
    I'm At A Loss For Words After Reading These, Umm, "Unique" Posts From Parenting Groups

    Frankly, I'm concerned.

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This parent who should've kept this crap (literally) to themselves:

    Parent shares a gross story of their child putting cousin&#x27;s poop in their mouth; no swallowing but finds it disgusting
    u/InvestigatorRemote58 / Via reddit.com

    2. This mum with vodka in her bum:

    Screenshot of a social media post in a group named “Mums Group” asking about the effects of a vodka tampon
    u/ellie2901 / Via reddit.com

    3. This parent who asked a bunch of random Facebook users to consider housing their kid indefinitely:

    facebook post asking random people to take this person&#x27;s kid for a bit because there are problems at home
    u/yeehaunt / Via reddit.com

    4. This parent who wants to exploit their stay-at-home mom friend:

    social media post about  personal frustrations with babysitting and receiving help
    u/iwetmyplants703 / Via reddit.com

    5. This parent who needs to learn to love and accept their child, rather than looking for scapegoats:

    Facebook post expressing confusion over child&#x27;s statement on sexual orientation, seeking advice and prayers
    u/Cats_andBats_andRats / Via reddit.com

    6. This unbelievably vain person:

    anonymous facebook post about a parent worried about having ugly kids
    u/Magnolia_The_Synth / Via reddit.com

    7. This parent who wants to police other parents for some reason:

    anonymous facebook post from a mom judging a pregnant friend&#x27;s health choices
    u/FireForSale / Via reddit.com

    8. This parent with a pressing question:

    facebook post asking if you can do a heavy metal detox with a 3-month-old
    u/khjohns2005 / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who couldn't figure out where to post this because it really didn't need to be posted in the first place:

    Social media post of a person sharing their first experience with a coffee enema, expressing surprise and feeling renewed
    u/Theblackholeinbflat / Via reddit.com

    10. This parent who is horribly offended by the color pink:

    one star review where family got a pink kiddie pool instead of green and went on a rant about gender
    u/sammiestayfly / Via reddit.com

    11. This mother-in-law who just sounds awesome:

    The image contains text discussing women watching their sons become submissive in various domestic aspects
    u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

    12. This parent who doesn't seem to want to take accountability for the fact that they enable their two-year-old to run wild while unsupervised:

    post asking for advice on what to do with a wild toddler who makes messes while the parent sleeps
    u/Physical_Ad_5003 / Via reddit.com

    13. This parent with some unorthodox ideas:

    Text summaries from a social media post discussing confusion over an egg hanging practice to make a baby&#x27;s gums hurt less during teething
    u/EuliMama / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who only wants to part with their period underwear if they can sell them:

    Facebook screenshot of a user discussing selling used period underwear; comments discuss the idea with mixed reactions
    u/candm701 / Via reddit.com

    15. This parent isn't satisfied with their family:

    Highlighted text on a mobile device discussing family dynamics and expressing a personal opinion on desired children&#x27;s genders
    u/BeltSalty7753 / Via reddit.com

    16. This parent with some unique remedies:

    Image of a text post recommending fermented garlic in honey and using cold air for coughs
    u/imayd_291 / Via reddit.com

    17. And, this parent who wants to make life 1,000x harder for their kid:

    social media post where a user asks about systems and consequences related to birth certificates and sovereignty for their kid
    u/AstronautFickle4118 / Via reddit.com

