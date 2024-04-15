People Are Revealing The Pettiest Revenge They've Ever Gotten On An Ex, And It's Sooooooo Messy

21.

"I was working full-time and taking evening classes, so we didn't spend as much time together, which I guess gave her the green light to hook up with a co-worker. We broke up and they immediately started dating. About a year later, they got engaged. The summer after they got engaged, I ran into her and we talked for a bit. She admitted she still had feelings for me, and I told her I did too. We ended up hooking up that night. I didn't actually have feelings for her anymore, and on my way home, I texted her fiancé. I had his number because he texted me and returned my stuff after the breakup. I told him I just hooked up with her. The engagement was called off and she had to move home. I don't feel bad about it at all."