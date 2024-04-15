8. "We were decent together, and marriage seemed like the next logical step. I bought a ring, and we flew to California for her to meet my parents. I was going to propose to her. She knew my parents had money (but not to what extent), even though I didn't. I had difficulty paying for my $75k house with utilities and basic upkeep. We spent a week living outside anything we could ever afford. We borrowed my parents' cars, spent time at their house in Lake Tahoe, and had nice dinners. Before I actually proposed, she started talking about my trust (which never existed), how much my parents would give us for a wedding gift, and how much I'd be making when I took over my dad's business (that was never going to happen; I never even worked for him)."

"I decided to wait on proposing. Within two months of us returning home, she traded in her car for an SUV she couldn't afford, bought silly items she couldn't afford, and stopped paying her portion of household bills. She was a completely different person. Even when we discussed it, she said she could see that my current lifestyle was just to ensure she wasn't with me for the money. I could never convince her otherwise, and we broke up a few months after we visited California.

I'm married to a woman now who I'm obsessed with. We have a strong and loving marriage. We've supported each other through our career growth and are doing okay financially. I never dreamt I could be this happy. Luckily for me, everything worked out great."



—u/srcorvettez06