11. "Married at 18, and been together 20-plus years. We're still happily married. I love that man; he's my rock. We have three kids, two with special needs, and instead of pulling us apart, it has brought us closer together. We've had a few issues (mostly because we both grew up in conservative homes with traditional gender roles, and we had to negotiate that quagmire to get to a healthier place), but for the most part, we are super close, he writes me love notes on the bathroom mirror, and we spend all our free time together. He's truly my best friend. BUT when we got married, we just 'settled down.' We live in the same small town, and neither of us finished college. We've worked a series of jobs (not a career, just jobs to pay the bills). We don't have much of a social life outside of our small friend group (whom we rarely see face-to-face). We are happy in our little home, but when we became adults, our world never got bigger."

"We aren't much different from who we were as broke teenagers. We don't go on grand adventures, and we don't have fun stories from past vacations/times in our lives. I feel like we skipped out on the whole 'adventure' part of being adults and went straight to the 'old, boring, bill-paying' middle-aged years. Maybe it would have been different if we hadn't had kids right away. Honestly, we had them early, thinking that we'd be empty nesters by our mid-40s, but due to life's circumstances (specifically my kids' special needs, which we never could have planned for), this is going to be our forever.

"Honestly, I think I got lucky in my choice of partner. I was a depressed teen in a bad situation, and I hopped on the first lifeboat out. It was 100% luck that he ended up being such a great guy, because I honestly did not have the best handle on what a healthy relationship was supposed to look like. We were just very, very lucky."



