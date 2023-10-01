2. "You don't have a threesome to fix a problem. Same goes for being poly or anything else. These things can be amazing, but they will surely destroy everything in their path if you aren't healthy. I was the second guy in a MMF threesome, and only after did I learn she pushed him into it to have sex with me due to 'feelings.' It broke him badly and ruined our friendship. She said things to me that she never said to him, responded to me in ways she never did with him, etc. I was younger and didn't pay attention to the fact that he had pulled out of the encounter and only she and I were doing things. We had unprotected sex, while she always made him wear a condom. It was a terrible, terrible situation that I shudder to think about."

"I was the guy for two girls who were friends and curious, and that went great. No one had emotions. We were all friends for years that occasionally played. We also had great communication about boundaries and expectations. This led me to the kink community and really amazing special friendships through the years. I can't emphasize enough how you really need to communicate expectations and boundaries around things like protection, sexual positions, kissing, etc.

Threesomes amplify arousal, and the experience can be exhilarating, especially for women. A lot of men find the rush to be 'too stimulating.' Experience is your friend, and practice makes perfect. I've seen more good than bad threesomes, but when it's bad, it's brutal. I've been part of about 10 different groups where we did this, and three went bad. After my first go at it that ended horribly, I established a communication protocol for myself. Be prepared for jealousy, give your partner aftercare, and reinforce your bond soon after the event or even at the event. When you engage in that connection after, you'll never be stronger. If you don't, you'll never be weaker."

—u/RarelyLogical