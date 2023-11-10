36.

And: "It was my first date after a 4-year relationship. Things were going OK, but he wouldn't talk much. He'd just kind of stare at me with this weird look in his eye and slight smirk. I kept talking to fill in space. About halfway through, I realized that it wasn't going to work out, so I just sipped my hot coffee and made as much small talk as I could keep up until the coffee was cool enough to chug (and I could get the hell out). So, I took my last sips and started getting up, saying, 'Oh crap, I completely forgot I have to get up early tomorrow!' He followed me to my car, opened my door for me, then grabbed me by the waist and hugged me super hard and said he wasn't going to let go until I agreed to a second date. I was terrified, and I'm all 'fight' when it comes to 'fight or flight', I hit my knee into his inner thigh hard enough to get him to let me go. Blocked, deleted, removed, ICK."