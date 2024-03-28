Skip To Content
Panera Is Launching A Bunch Of Exciting New Menu Items, So Obviously I Had To Conduct A Taste Test

Let's get this bread (bowl)!

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

It's a new era at Panera, indeed! Fan-favorite restaurant chain Panera Bread is currently undergoing quite a menu makeover. Beginning April 4, guests can enjoy nine new menu items and 12 enhanced classics.

Sign on a brick wall stating &quot;IT&#x27;S A NEW ERA AT Panera&quot;
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

As a sandwich stan and lifelong lover of bread bowls, I was absolutely giddy to receive an invite to the new menu media preview event. I got to sink my teeth into the new menu offerings, literally and metaphorically, and I walked away with a full belly and many thoughts.

Woman sitting on a bread bowl-shaped chair at an &quot;ALWAYS IN OUR BREAD BOWL ERA&quot; event
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

So, without further ado, let's step into the new era of Panera and get to tasting!

Entrance to Panera featuring a multilayered archway with &quot;It&#x27;s a New Era at Panera&quot; text
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Bacon Mac and Cheese: applewood smoked bacon, shell pasta, white cheddar sauce

Hand holding a bacon mac and cheese bread bowl, beside similar bread bowls with a description card
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

It's the mac and cheese you already know and love with a perfect new addition: bacon. I personally think Panera's regular mac and cheese is fire, so when you add bacon AND give me a bread bowl, I'm going to sit down, shut up, and stuff my face. It's an easy and innovative spin on a beloved classic — low risk, high reward. The mac was perfectly creamy, and the bacon added some salt and texture. I really enjoyed eating the cheese-soaked bread bowl at the end. That was a bonus treat! The bread bowl is optional, of course, but it sure does make things more fun. While this may not be the most shocking new menu addition, it is certainly enjoyable and reliable. 10/10

Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains: romaine, mixed greens, whole grain blend, grilled chicken, hummus, feta, red onions, Peppadew peppers, cucumber, shawarma seasoning, Greek dressing

A fresh Mediterranean chicken salad with greens, grains, hummus, and veggies served on a bright plate with a wooden fork
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

I love how many adornments this salad has! It was absolutely stacked, which kept each bite exciting. I think the hummus was a really nice touch. I'm a big fan of feta on a salad, so I was glad there were cheesy crumbles throughout. The chicken was fine, but definitely not the star of the show. It lacked flavor compared to everything going on around it, but it was still enjoyable. 7.5/10.

Toasted Italiano: French baguette, black forest ham, soppressata, provolone, romaine, red onion, pepperoncini, garlic aioli, Greek dressing

Two images: Left shows a sandwich labeled &quot;Toasted Italiano&quot; with ingredients list; Right is a close-up of the sandwich&#x27;s interior
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Oh yeah, this packed a punch! It was a super tasty bite with a little bit of a kick. The baguette was warm and flaky on the outside, but nice and soft on the inside. The pepperoncini added a bit of spice, acid, and tanginess, which I really enjoyed. I like a saucy sandwich, so getting a double whammy with the garlic aioli and the Greek dressing was a nice surprise. This sandwich is no joke! 9/10

Ranch Cobb: romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, ranch dressing

Two images side by side of Ranch Cobb salads with eggs, bacon, and tomatoes
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

It's official: Panera does ranch!!!!! I'm such a ranch dressing girl, but I'm picky about my ranches. I can tell when a restaurant slops some Hidden Valley or Kraft on my salad. Not all ranches are created equal, and if you're a fellow ranch lover, you know exactly what I mean when I say: They have the good ranch! Phew, thank goodness! This Cobb was a slam dunk. The pickled red onions were a nice touch, and of course, I enjoyed nibbling on more bacon. 10/10.

Chicken Bacon Rancher: black pepper focaccia, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, ranch dressing

A person holds a Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich showing the filling. Adjacent image has the sandwich with a descriptive label
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

More ranch, baby! Though there was a lot of ranch in the sandwich (and a little running down my thumb when I took a bite), all that sauce didn't mess with the integrity of the focaccia. This bread was a complete and utter vibe. Light, crispy, buttery, tasty...need I go on? My bite was a little skimpy on the bacon, but I think that was just the luck of the draw. The chicken wasn't particularly flavorful. It definitely relied on the bacon and ranch to command the spotlight. I think if the chicken were more seasoned and perhaps grilled, this would've scored a little higher. It was still enjoyable, just not the highlight of the evening. 6.75/10.

Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains: romaine, mixed greens, whole grain blend, grilled chicken, cucumbers, pepperoncini, avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette, Green Goddess dressing drizzle

Hand holding a plate with a balsamic chicken salad, featuring avocado and a creamy dressing, plus a descriptive label below
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Full disclosure: I am allergic to avocado!! Wild, right? I ate it freely and happily until the allergy kicked in when I was 18. So, needless to say, I couldn't taste this option! But, worry not, for my trusted friend Caitlin stepped in and provided her tasting notes. She said the salad totally exceeded her expectations, though she tried not to rub it in my face too much. The double dressing was a great move and added an extra layer of flavor. Her only complaint was that she would've liked more grains mixed in to balance out the greens. 8/10.

Ciabatta Cheesesteak: ciabatta, steak, provolone, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, Peppadew peppers

Two halves of a ciabatta cheesesteak on a plate; close-up of a cheesesteak sandwich held by a hand
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Okay, LOVE. Please give me a dozen of these immediately, if not sooner. I am such a sucker for caramelized onions, and boy did they deliver. It was nice to pivot from chicken- or bacon-centric bites, so extra points for variety. The peppers were tangy and sweet, which paired with the aioli splendidly. I like a cheesesteak, but it isn't normally a menu item I immediately gravitate to, so this was a super pleasant surprise. It might've been the biggest surprise of the evening! The steak was super flavorful and moist, and the ciabatta was crisp. 10/10.

Southwest Chicken Ranch: romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, fire-grilled corn, cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips, ranch

Person holding a bowl of Southwest chicken salad with avocado slices and a wooden fork
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Okay, folks, we've got another avocado-infused bite, which means I'll rely on Caitlin's word. She said the salad was nice and sweet from the corn, and it was overall zesty with a slight kick. The creamy ranch was definitely the star of the bowl, and the tortilla strips added a pleasant crunch. It delivered on a variety of textures and flavors, and she apologized as she told me it was one of her favorite bites of the night. 10/10.

Tomato Basil BLT: tomato basil miche, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, garlic aioli

A sandwich on a plate next to a description card, and a hand holding a half-eaten sandwich
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

This felt like a very solid, traditional BLT. It was tasty, but I didn't get much basil flavor. The bread was delightfully spongey and soft, a nice contrast to the crispy bacon. I like a BLT, so I was perfectly content, but I wouldn't say this tasted remarkably different from a regular, run-of-the-mill BLT. Did I enjoy it? For sure! Was it anything to write home about? Not particularly. 7.5/10.  

So, all of that being said, my three winners from the night were the Ranch Cobb, the Bacon Mac and Cheese, and the Ciabatta Cheesesteak. I'll also shoutout the Southwest Chicken Ranch Salad, which scored a perfect 10/10 with Caitlin. Overall, this is a super solid lineup, and I'm excited for these items to officially hit Paneras nationwide next week.

Three photos of different dishes: a bowl of salad, a bread bowl with soup, and a sandwich, with a cheesesteak recipe text below
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

In addition to these exciting additions, some existing menu items are getting recipe makeovers, so keep your eyes peeled for all those changes as well. The menu keeps growing, and the combinations are dang near endless! I hope you get to try some of these new items for yourself, and if you do, please let me know your favorite! Thanks for tuning in, and, as always, happy snacking!

Board showcasing &#x27;YOU PICK TWO&#x27; and &#x27;600+ Combinations!&#x27; with multiple menu options below
Hannah Dobrogosz / BuzzFeed

Note: BuzzFeed was invited to try this food for free, but was under no obligation to give a positive review.