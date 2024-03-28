Panera Is Launching A Bunch Of Exciting New Menu Items, So Obviously I Had To Conduct A Taste Test

It's a new era at Panera, indeed! Fan-favorite restaurant chain Panera Bread is currently undergoing quite a menu makeover. Beginning April 4, guests can enjoy nine new menu items and 12 enhanced classics.
As a sandwich stan and lifelong lover of bread bowls, I was absolutely giddy to receive an invite to the new menu media preview event. I got to sink my teeth into the new menu offerings, literally and metaphorically, and I walked away with a full belly and many thoughts.
So, without further ado, let's step into the new era of Panera and get to tasting!
Bacon Mac and Cheese: applewood smoked bacon, shell pasta, white cheddar sauce
So, all of that being said, my three winners from the night were the Ranch Cobb, the Bacon Mac and Cheese, and the Ciabatta Cheesesteak. I'll also shoutout the Southwest Chicken Ranch Salad, which scored a perfect 10/10 with Caitlin. Overall, this is a super solid lineup, and I'm excited for these items to officially hit Paneras nationwide next week.
In addition to these exciting additions, some existing menu items are getting recipe makeovers, so keep your eyes peeled for all those changes as well. The menu keeps growing, and the combinations are dang near endless! I hope you get to try some of these new items for yourself, and if you do, please let me know your favorite! Thanks for tuning in, and, as always, happy snacking!
Note: BuzzFeed was invited to try this food for free, but was under no obligation to give a positive review.