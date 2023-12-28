Skip To Content
Ahh Yes, Here They Are: The 41 Most Entitled People To Grace The Internet In 2023

Big year for internet beggars.

by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This absolute maniac of a future mother-in-law who should be banned from posting online:

&quot;this boy ain&#x27;t getting any younger!!&quot;
2. This person who is apparently overflowing with audacity:

&quot;Can anyone give me a ride downtown tomorrow?&quot;
3. This person who sounds like an absolute delight to work for:

&quot;My budget is $250 and I need it done by Saturday&quot;
4. This complete and utter man-child:

&quot;what is the process to hire said worker?&quot;
5. This person who just needs a small favor:

The post asks for a ride to a city two and a half hours away, then at the end mentions the car must have a trailer hitch for a U-Haul
6. This person who will provide payment in the form of "good company" and "excellent conversation":

&quot;Again, I offer no monetary compensation...&quot;
7. This person who is hoping to get blessed with a free car:

&quot;I trust God because He is faithful in His promises.&quot;
8. This person who tried to pay for their order by stealing money out of the tip jar:

&quot;I was told I cannot take from there&quot;
9. This bold, shameless beggar who doesn't deserve a cent:

&quot;Can someone help my family out?&quot;
10. This person who has no business becoming a pet owner at this time:

&quot;Puppies are never free.&quot;
11. This full-grown adult that sent a letter to Santa with an absurd wishlist:

&quot;Dear Santa...&quot;
12. This person who wants to borrow your car for free...and then smoke in it:

&quot;Also, something you would be cool with me and my partner smoking in would be ideal.&quot;
13. This person who won't cook in their own kitchen and wants to kick you out of yours:

&quot;Hey invite me into your house and let me use your kitchen&quot;
14. This exemplary employee:

&quot;Any leads are helpful&quot;
15. This bratty birthday beggar:

Screenshot from a message exchange
16. This totally reasonable person who didn't resort to an attitude whatsoever:

&quot;so you hate kids&quot;
17. This darling dating app user who wants free labor, not love:

&quot;we don&#x27;t want anything else from you&quot;
18. This person who can't believe young people won't work for free anymore:

&quot;WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO KIDS HELPING OLDER PERSONS.&quot;
19. This post that made me want to punch a hole through some drywall:

&quot;I&#x27;m 51 looking for a submissive woman&quot;
20. This person who wants a free car with all sorts of bells and whistles (and you better not leave a rude comment!!!!!!):

&quot;No rude comments please.&quot;
21. This person who wants free labor, and also a little groveling:

The post says &quot;if you need something to do this weekend, I could use some help packing and cleaning.&quot; Then says if they&#x27;ve had conflict in the past, the helper should bring boxes, snacks, and an apology
22. This person who decided to publicly complain about donations rather than donate anything themselves:

&quot;about free food&quot;
23. This person who caught an attitude with the person they were asking to do them a favor:

&quot;wth then enjoy being a starving artist sellout youre gonna go nowhere lmao&quot;
24. This parent who refuses to pay an acceptable rate for childcare:

&quot;My son is 11 months.&quot;
25. This person who will pay you pennies to be at their beck and call:

&quot;I am looking for a personal assistant to help with household items and errands.&quot;
26. This person who will give you all their siding for only $500...if you remove it from their building:

A marketplace entry asks for $500 for all the siding on their house, with the stipulation that the purchaser has to remove it from the house
27. This parent with a rather robust wishlist for their kid's birthday:

A list of desired gifts for their daughter&#x27;s 12th birthday
28. This person who is really just looking for a part-time pet parent:

A person asks for someone to board their hyperactive dog for six months, and they&#x27;re offering $100 a month plus the cost of food
29. This person who wants you to drop off a free TV at their house:

This post simply says &quot;In need of a TV, must drop off and must work&quot;
30. This totally reasonable tenant:

&quot;No partiers, drug addicts or liars.&quot;
31. This TikToker who seems to think they can build their dream wife:

&quot;WIFE REQUIREMENTS:&quot;
32. This flyer that better be satire:

A flier asking for a babysitter for four children for six hours a day, says applicants must have a master&#x27;s degree, can&#x27;t have social media accounts, and the pay is $200 a week
33. This unnecessarily petty person:

&quot;It&#x27;s listed as the price.&quot;
34. This job that wants YOU to pay the employer:

A job post asks for someone to live in their home, help with meal prep, house cleaning, and driving kids to school, and asks them to share in household expenses with no compensation
35. This request that is sure to attract tons of takers:

Someone requests a caregiver for their 90-year-old dad. The request says applicants must be strong and must have thick skin, and they only offer pay of $10 an hour
36. This person who thinks "bragging rights" will pay the bills:

&quot;Anyone want to do it for free&quot;
37. This very odd and specific arrangement:

&quot;Everything is provided, with the exception of food.&quot;
38. These entitled employers:

A long post with a condescending tone that says they want construction workers willing to do hard manual labor alone all day, and the post starts with lecturing people about how to reach out and apply
39. This person who apparently needs a coffee really freakin' bad:

A social media post asks if someone can pick up their friend to take them to Tim Horton&#x27;s, or pick up a coffee and bring it to them
40. This person who needs lots and lots of free stuff:

&quot;Looking for free stuff&quot;
41. And, this petty, petty person:

&quot;You are a child.&quot;
