3. "When I was 15, I used to ride the bus for 5 hours and 35 miles every Friday so that I could practice with my band. It was actually four different bus changes, so I ran into a lot of colorful characters (it was a city bus in a major metropolitan area). Well, one time, this older, homeless, eccentric-looking gentlemen boarded the bus with a bottle of wine in a brown paper bag. His lips were stained. He was clearly drunk, but not to the point of being a problem or anything. He sat across the aisle from me, and I was thinking, 'Oh great, here we go,' but he was calm, and eventually we started conversing. I was uncomfortable at first, but we discussed some interesting things and shared our philosophies."

"After a while, his stop came up. This man, who I’d never met before and who knew nothing about my background, stood up and took my hand in his, and kissed it. Now, at first, I was thinking, 'Great, this guy's a creep who’s into 15-year-old boys,' but then I looked into his eyes and realized he wasn’t being creepy at all. There was no devious intention. He looked at me and said, 'I know the pain you are feeling. You lost your mother. Do not despair; she is with you.' Then, he exclaimed, 'I am a Seraphim of the highest order!' and did a sort of theatrical curtsy and walked off the bus. I was left dumbfounded. The thing is, my mother had passed away from cancer less than a year before that, and I was feeling completely lost without her. It was the darkest time in my life. How this random homeless man knew this about me, I’ll never know. He was like a character from the movie Dogma. Maybe he really was a Seraphim of the highest order. It still gives me chills thinking about it."

—u/AlligatorBiscuit