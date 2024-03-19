7.

"Many years ago, I had the fans go out on my Macbook, which rendered it nearly unusable. I was pretty strapped at the time and wasn't looking forward to a pricy Apple store repair job, so I went to YouTube to see if there were any fixes. I found a video where some guy said to just punch it a few times above the number key row where the fans were packed in beneath. This felt like a complete troll, but I figured that even if it did further damage, I was going to have to shell out for the repair anyway, so I might as well give it shot. I gave it a few love taps, and sure enough, the fans whirred back to life, and I was back in business. Apparently, what happens is that over time, you get dust, crumbs, and other tiny pieces of debris into the gears of the fans, and they stop spinning. Apparently, bashing them a few times moved the shrapnel out of the way and allowed them to work again. Never had another issue with it the entire rest of the time I owned that computer."