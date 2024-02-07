35. "So many things. Maybe not surprising things, but good to reflect on nonetheless. Sometimes it doesn't matter how hard the two of you work on yourselves and your relationship. The best intentions and effort doesn't always result in a marriage where two people feel seen, heard, loved, fulfilled, etc. You can love someone deeply and know that you aren't going to meet each other's needs. Many people in your life will not know how to show up for you. The lifestyles many of us have built don't allow for regular connection with the people we care about. Everyone is so overbooked. There's the less fun realization that some people you thought cared for you simply won't prioritize your need for support."

"After more than two years since the divorce, I'm feeling really good about the relationship I now have with my ex. We're back to more or less being best friends and doing really well as co-parents. Dating is equal parts wonderful and terrible. You realize again the joy you can bring to someone else's life, and vice-versa. The change in feelings of self-worth from being out of an unfulfilling marriage, to working on myself, to realizing that there are plenty of people out there who consider me a catch is wild. Being older now (40s), you also know better what you're looking for, so while breakups are not fun, they also come with a sense of clarity and purpose that they were lacking when I was younger."



—u/DoctorCalMeacham