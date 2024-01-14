Skip To Content
    26 Entitled Internet Troublemakers Who Need Their Keyboard Privileges Revoked And Wi-Fi Access Cut Stat

    Feeling a strong desire to throw my phone into the sea.

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This couple who's looking for a free sperm donor through a Buy Nothing Facebook group:

    Screenshot of a Facebook post
    u/Effective_Bell5524 / Via reddit.com

    2. This birthday beggar who spiraled online:

    &quot;I made my birthday list out of everything...&quot;
    u/jadziapuppydoggirl / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who will sell you these bricks if you destroy the house to get them:

    &quot;Bricks are for sale&quot;
    u/zonianjohn / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who was too cruel and greedy to even fork out $10 for a service they inquired about:

    &quot;I can do 10 for 30 minutes&quot;
    u/PaySep03 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who is even less likely to get a date after posting this trash:

    &quot;No Male friends&quot;
    u/WiseJufhh / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who asked for a specific free car on a Buy Nothing Facebook group:

    &quot;Photos for reference&quot;
    u/Imthatsick / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who would like a sizable discount on a phone because they were bullied as a kid and currently struggle with indigestion:

    &quot;I have chronic indigestion&quot;
    u/whistlewink / Via reddit.com

    8. This person whose family Disney trip "didn't count" as a Christmas gift:

    &quot;But it was kinda a slap in the face&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who really just wanted a TV and stereo all along:

    &quot;Would you have a spare tv and stereo please&quot;
    u/southernkal / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who wants a free DEEP clean of their house:

    &quot;No, a DEEP clean.&quot;
    u/extraterrestrial91 / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who publicly complained about free Christmas gifts:

    &quot;Has anyone else had a poor exp this year?&quot;
    u/adelltfm / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who wants an experienced nanny/housekeeper who they only have to pay $75 A WEEK:

    &quot;I can offer about $75 a week&quot;
    u/willkeepdoingthings / Via reddit.com

    13. This person looking for some donations to add to their personal collection:

    &quot;Two small table lamps with cute shades&quot;
    u/EchoShowMeTheMoney / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who would happily take a free, high-end couch:

    &quot;if anyone has money burning a hole in their pocket and want to buy me a roche bobois couch...&quot;
    u/lalelal / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who will pay you $20 a day to watch their toddler:

    &quot;I pay $20 a day&quot;
    u/everydaynursemom / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who's probably going to be real mad when no one accepts their outrageous offer:

    &quot;LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE PAINTING COMPANY&quot;
    u/whistlewink / Via reddit.com

    17. This incredibly unsettling exchange that went from 0 to 100 real fast:

    &quot;Yeah definitely a no now&quot;
    u/Crownlessocto / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who only wants to pay a dog sitter $30 a day for at least a 47-day commitment:

    &quot;so far I need someone for 47 days&quot;
    u/vickycyo / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who asked for a discount and got told no:

    &quot;Don&#x27;t ask for a discount&quot;
    u/brekasia / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who wants to pay someone $50 a weekend for 48 hours of babysitting:

    &quot;Will pay 50$ per weekend on Sunday morning&quot;
    u/loveliindyfan / Via reddit.com

    21. This person who demanded free stuff because they have given away free stuff before:

    &quot;So I find they pick and Chose who to help and not give first come first serve .&quot;
    u/xerolv426 / Via reddit.com

    22. This magazine that only wants free labor:

    &quot;Good luck charging to make a post man&quot;
    u/danlev / Via reddit.com

    23. This incredible opportunity:

    &quot;Thanks in advance.&quot;
    u/SteveGoral / Via reddit.com

    24. This person who sounds totally chill and awesome to work for:

    &quot;I have security cameras. I do not play games.&quot;
    u/PerspectiveInner2209 / Via reddit.com

    25. This person who wants to borrow a car they can smoke in:

    &quot;I do need to be able to smoke cigarettes in the vehicle I would be borrowing.&quot;
    u/Loougie / Via reddit.com

    26. And, this beggar who immediately got put in their place:

    &quot;Are you stupid&quot;
    u/MrFavorable / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/ChoosingBeggars