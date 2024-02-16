People Are Sharing Their Most Excruciatingly Hilarious "Oops, Wrong Number!" Mistakes, And I'm Crying

36.

"I sent a group text to my coworkers, and I accidentally added a girl that I had shamefully left on read a year before. She had the same name as one of my coworkers, and the text I sent was a question for her. One of my buddies was like, 'I don't think she's in this chat,' and I quickly realized my mistake. She just sent an, 'Lol, hi,' to the group, and then responded to the message I left on read...which I also left on read."