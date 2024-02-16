People Are Sharing Their Most Excruciatingly Hilarious "Oops, Wrong Number!" Mistakes, And I'm Crying

Reddit user u/niagarasinillinois82 posed the question, "What was your worst wrong text sent?" The thread quickly filled with many hilarious and unfortunate wrong number messages that left people rather embarrassed. Here's what they shared:
1. "I accidentally sent a naughty video to my realtor that was meant for my boyfriend. The realtor was a family friend of my coworker. IT WAS HUMILIATING. She dealt with it well, but I couldn't look her in the eye, and I never said anything to my coworker about it. I want to sink in a hole just thinking about it."
2. "I met my potential landlord for the second time and his wife for the first time. When they left, I texted my friend: 'My new landlord is so hot, and his wife is so NOT!' Yep. Sent it to him by mistake."
3. "I sent a naughty text meant for my fiancée to my aunt once. One day at work, I texted my girl everything I was gonna do to her later after I got home. I went all out. Didn't hold back. I sent the text, and 10 minutes later, my aunt texted: 'Oh, dear. You sent this to the wrong person. Try again.'"
4. "One time, I went on a date with a guy, and after the date, I texted my best friend, 'Those nachos I ate tonight are giving me the shits.' I also explained my diarrhea (because I'm weird, and my bestie thinks I'm funny), and I accidentally sent it to him instead. It was sooo embarrassing."
5. "I asked a guy out for a friend of mine and accidentally sent him 'He said no' instead of letting my friend know. He just responded 'I know.' 💀"
6. "I texted my mother-in-law while she was in my house. I meant to text my mom about how my MIL brought a friend to my house to meet my new baby without letting me know, and I was going to say to my mom, 'Ugh, MIL brought over a friend without saying anything 🙄.'"
7. "I texted my mum instead of my boyfriend saying, 'They’re awake. The lights are still on.' I snuck out that night, and that’s how I got caught. Basically snitched on myself."
8. "He texted me a gym pic out of the blue, and I texted him back the screenshot with the text, 'Omg, what should I say?'"
9. "As I was breaking up with my ex, I took a screenshot of our convo to send to my friend and captioned it, 'Is this MF serious rn?' Guess who I accidentally sent that to!"
10. "Autocorrect got me. I used to travel to regional towns as part of my sales job. I was on my way to a place called Lancelin and planning to catch up with friends that night. We were trying to work out a time to meet, so I was quickly replying to messages between customer visits. Of course I didn't see that my phone autocorrected 'Lancelin' to 'lingerie!' I sent a message saying, 'I'll be in lingerie all day and should be home around 6.' It took a while to live that one down."
11. "I accidentally texted a stalker ex of mine the copy-paste message letting all my other contacts know my new number for my new phone (that I had gotten to avoid said stalker ex of mine).
12. "I took a picture of an enormous bowel movement someone left behind in a public toilet and meant to send it to a friend I knew would be grossed out by it. I sent it to my boss. I know she saw it. She never said anything. That made it worse, somehow."
13. "I accidentally sent, 'Can't wait to give you a big kiss and grab that ass when you get here,' to a dude who WAS interested in buying my car. It was supposed to be sent to my girlfriend."
14. "Texted my boss, 'I love you my cute, pretty, little princess.' This was for my girlfriend (now my wife). Anyway, he responded with, 'I love you too sweetheart.'"
15. "When I was about 20 (think early 2000s, Nokia phone era), I accidentally texted 'I love you' to a coworker I was trying to let down gently (meant to text it to my partner). We were in a small town and the coworker had gotten my number from someone and was texting me a lot and coming on to me pretty hard. I wasn't sure what to do about the situation in general, but texting her, 'I love you' was definitely not the answer."
16. "I texted my mom that I was 'good in bed' once. I meant to text that I was 'HOME in bed.' Oops."
17. "I accidentally sent a folder containing pictures of my celebrity crush to my editor instead of the pictures meant for an article."
18. "When I texted this girl I was going on a date with, 'Hey Olivia, I’m out front.' Her name was Natalie. She never came out."
19. "I was in a rush, and 'Could you please send me a quote?' autocorrected to 'Could you please send me a squirt?'"
20. "I sent my ex-boyfriend a picture of my bruised big toe after dropping a jar of salsa on it. I meant to send it to my sister. After all my work of trying to leave that relationship with a little dignity…"
21. "I called my wife's dad 'sugar tits.' I said: 'How's it going, sugar tits?' He laughed and still brings it up once in awhile."
22. "I ruined my friend's surprise proposal. He'd been texting me about planning his proposal to his fiancée, and I accidentally responded in the group chat instead of the one-on-one thread, so his fiancée saw it. They've been married almost 10 years, but I still feel bad about it!"
23. "Oh, this one is so bad that now, a decade later, it’s a big-time family joke. 10 years ago, I accidentally sent my highly conservative father a picture of me taking a hit from a wax bong while taking a shit."
24. "I was talking to a romantic interest and we were playing 20 questions. He asked me what my lineage is. Knowing that every percentage of my background is just various shades of pale Caucasian, I playfully typed back 'white af,' and it autocorrected to 'whore af.' For a moment there, I think he was very excited."
25. "I was just starting a relationship with a guy. I sent him a spicy pic — not a nude, just something suggestive. Thankfully, this was the time period between smart phones and not smart phones, because I sent it to my coworker on accident. Thankfully, he couldn't open it and just assumed I'd tried to send him a photo of the schedule. He said, 'Hey, thanks for trying to get the schedule to me. My phone can't get picture messages.' Bullet dodged."
26. "Finished an overtime shift, and instead of texting my wife, I ended up texting my boss, 'Leaving work now. I love you so much baber. See you soon.' It’s like two years later, and this man still calls me baber."
27. "I was flirting with my wife on WhatsApp and telling her how amazing she was in bed the previous night, then I realized I'd posted it in the family chat."
28. "I was bouncing back and forth between texts with my husband and his mom (who I don't really care for) about doing more for her for Christmas. I accidentally sent her a text saying, 'I sent her a card, that is all I'm willing to do.' Luckily, I was able to quickly respond, 'Sorry, that was for my cousin about her mom.' As far as I know, she believes it."
29. "I’m a realtor, and I meant to text another agent trying to schedule a showing of their listing, but I somehow accidentally sent a sticker of a sultry cartoon rabbit with pink cursive text that said 'Netflix And Chill?' Tough to recover from that. I don’t even know how to GET to stickers. It was wild."
30. "When I was on a work trip, I texted my boss, 'You awake, playa? at 4:30 a.m. instead of my friend who lived in the city I was visiting. My shuttle bus to the airport was running late getting to my hotel and I didn’t want to miss my flight home, so I meant to text my friend for a ride. Thankfully, my boss laughed it off."
31. "I was a teenager and my mom had a habit of going through my phone. I was talking to my boyfriend at the time about smoking weed. I could tell she was about to go through my phone, and before she could, I acted like I needed to use the bathroom. Quickly, I went to text him, 'Mom is about to go through my phone. Don't reply.' I accidentally sent it to her. Luckily, I had deleted all the other messages, but I definitely still got in trouble."
32. "I meant to text my boss, 'Did you lose your WiFi? and autocorrect changed 'Wi-Fi' to 'wife.'"
33. "My boss typed quickly and didn't notice a typo. He went, 'Please come here for a sex.' He meant to say 'for a sec.' It got awkward real fast."
34. "I sent a picture to my boss of me at the gym in the locker room in my workout clothes showing off my butt, and said something to the tune of, 'What do you think?' She responded with, 'Well, not sure this was meant for me, but you look great.' I was mortified, but thankful I didn’t send a more revealing photo."
35. "My sister asked what my toddler son wanted for Christmas. He was a big Toy Story fan when he was little. The text was autocorrected to 'He wants a kinky dog toy,' instead of 'He wants a slinky dog toy.'"
36. "I sent a group text to my coworkers, and I accidentally added a girl that I had shamefully left on read a year before. She had the same name as one of my coworkers, and the text I sent was a question for her. One of my buddies was like, 'I don't think she's in this chat,' and I quickly realized my mistake. She just sent an, 'Lol, hi,' to the group, and then responded to the message I left on read...which I also left on read."
37. And: "At the time, I was talking to two women at the same time. One I was having sex with, the other, we hadn't started yet. Neither girl wanted to put a label on things quite yet. Anyways, you can probably imagine what happened. I accidentally sent a message talking about the sex we just had to the wrong girl. Ahh yes. That was quite the blow-up."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.