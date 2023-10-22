I Caught A Major Case Of The Giggles Just From Looking At These 26 Absurd Signs

This is your sign that you need a good laugh today.

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This cheeky sign:

is buttcheeks one word or should i spread them apart
u/Xx151proofxX / Via reddit.com

Points for creativity, I guess!

2. This sign that raises more questions than it answers:

sign by a tree that says please dont, thank you
u/GiuliaPayne_ / Via reddit.com

PLEASE Don't. PLEASE!!!! Don't. Thank you.

3. This truly eloquent sign:

traffic sign says peepee poopoo
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

Here's hoping that sign wasn't supposed to be alerting drivers of any major detours or anything.

4. This notice that could've gone unnoticed:

if you notice this notice you will notice that tis notice is not worth noticing
u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

To the creator of this sign: Was it worth it?

5. This helpful sign:

if you die whilst waiting to see the doctor please cancel your appointment
u/Express_Squash9940 / Via reddit.com

Sorry, I died. Go ahead and cancel my 2:00 p.m. Thanks so much.

6. This nutty sign:

closed, squirrel in building
u/lilmonkey40mk / Via reddit.com

Gotcha! No followup questions at this time. 

7. This goose warning sign that looks pretty serious:

level 5 goose warning
u/padmanabhapillai / Via reddit.com

Level 5 sounds pretty concerning!! Take cover!!!

8. This incredibly blunt sign:

do not enter the pool if you are ill with diarrhea
u/TurtlesTurnMeOn / Via reddit.com

I mean, I'm with the sign on this one. Please keep your poopy butt out of the pool.

9. This sign that would benefit from better spacing or punctuation:

trash empolyees only
u/Aatlatlatla / Via reddit.com

Good employees must keep out!

10. The signs on these bins that are perhaps promoting the wrong message:

every child garbage matters recylce
u/toastisfree / Via reddit.com

"Every child garbage. Matters recycle." Those are wise words to live by.

11. This sign that casually mentions a demon, nbd:

we are short staffed please be patient with the staff that did show up there is a demon in the fridge no one wants to work anymore
u/Atmosphere_Training

Hmm, personally, I want to hear more about this demon.

12. This sign that means business:

graphic of a person with explosive diarrhea
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

I mean, fair. That is a major no-no. But, the "yes" side looks like a no-no too.

13. This sign that just invites chaos:

school free drug zone
u/CanadianBallMapper / Via reddit.com

PARTYYYYYYYYY.

14. This sign that'll give you a headache:

notice this is the back door the front door is around the back
u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

Language is so arbitrary. 

15. This confusing message for a stop sign:

kindness starts here, written in a stop sign
u/theGinjaWarrior / Via reddit.com

Surely there are other sign shapes and colors that could convey this message better, no???

16. This very direct sign:

for baby changing not baby making
u/GiuliaPayne_ / Via reddit.com

Someone gave them a reason to put this sign up, and I just hate that.

17. This unusual demand:

quiet have a wednesday
u/_Goodrandom / Via reddit.com

"QUIET!!!!!" But also, "Have a Wednesday. 🤗"

18. This educational sign:

if you are not a fly please do not trigger the flytraps as this will cause them to digest themselves and eventually die
u/anaqyk / Via reddit.com

If you are a fly, do not read this!!!

19. This iconic plaque:

u/padmanabhapillai / Via reddit.com

Iconic behavior. 

20. This sign that definitely has a wild backstory:

u/LongjumpingCan4817 / Via reddit.com

Dying to know what prompted this sign. 

21. This funny sign that would make me less mad about the inconvenience:

u/tyw7 / Via reddit.com

At least they have a sense of humor about it. 

22. This creative sign made by people tired of wiping up strangers' pee:

u/Engetarist / Via reddit.com

Stop peeing on the floor!!!!!

23. This sign that the geese can totally read:

u/FilthyRichCliche / Via reddit.com

Who was this sign made for exactly???

24. This sign that's more like a word puzzle:

u/mirest / Via reddit.com

"Every you give zoom more ideas." 

25. This sign that's giving some mixed signals:

u/Due_Young_1204 / Via reddit.com

Sooo, which is it??? What's it gonna be???

26. And, this sign that raises a good point:

u/zentient9 / Via reddit.com

This sign didn't come to play.

H/T: r/funnysigns, r/CrappyDesign, r/funny