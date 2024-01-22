"Former marketing manager for an outdoor brand here. There's a couple of things to add. Gore-Tex/waterproofing can be hard to claim for. Most guarantees are for normal use and most people mistreat Gore-Tex. For example: Your coat or boots are wet, so you stick them by or on the radiator. This damages the Gore-Tex and you wouldn't be covered. It's rare Gore-Tex fails on its own.

Slightly conversely to the point of this post, an interesting product feature that most people think they know but don't: Waterproof jackets don't usually include the pockets unless you buy very high-end. It's very difficult (expensive) to waterproof a pocket, so most jackets exclude it. Keep your phone in the inside pocket.

'Lifetime' is usually the normal lifetime of the product, not your lifetime. Product lifetime is defined by the type of product. A few brands brought this in to set an upper limit on returns. Hope this helps!"



—u/coombez1978