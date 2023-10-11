Perhaps you caught your boyfriend messaging other women on dating apps. You would've never known, but a single friend of yours saw his profile. He didn't know this friend, so the two of you decided to team up. She matched with him and made plans to meet up, and you planned to come along. She met him at the bar, and you hid in the parking lot while he went inside. While he was inside, you keyed "cheater" into his car. You then joined him on his date. He was shocked and stormed out of the bar. You blocked him on everything, then had a drink with your friend.