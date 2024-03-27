9.

"You can feel alone with a roomful of people around you. That is the biggest lesson I learned in my 30s. The lesson I gleaned from it was to be my own best friend. Enjoy doing things on your own because if you absolutely need someone else just to have a good time, you're going to run out of supply down the road. Also, when you enjoy yourself by yourself, people will gravitate to you. I have a friend who is learning this lesson several years after divorce. She cannot function without someone always entertaining her in her free time after work. It is exhausting for those in her circle without good boundary control. I put the walls up early but gave her all the tools that helped me discover the coolness of my own damn company."