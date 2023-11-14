Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    You're Gonna Be So Thankful You Stopped To Read These Hysterical Thanksgiving Tweets

    Feeling thankful for this comedic relief!

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Folks, it's that time of year yet again! Not only is it a time for giving thanks, it's also a time for practicing restraint when your second cousin brings up politics at the dinner table, balancing approximately three helpings of every side dish on a single plate, and answering nosy questions about your love life (or lack thereof). Here are some silly, little Thanksgiving tweets to help you emotionally pregame this holiday season:

    1.

    Twitter: @pjayevans

    2.

    Twitter: @dxxnya

    3.

    Twitter: @veryharryhill

    4.

    Twitter: @KimmyMonte

    5.

    Twitter: @faiththegemini

    6.

    Twitter: @Shonboo

    7.

    Twitter: @adamgreattweet

    8.

    Twitter: @bonehugsnirony

    9.

    Twitter: @PleaseBeGneiss

    10.

    Twitter: @777jorgeivan

    11.

    Twitter: @holy_schnitt

    12.

    Twitter: @aparnapkin

    13.

    Twitter: @citehchris

    14.

    Twitter: @thenineYANAs

    15.

    Twitter: @jrdynjy

    16.

    Twitter: @_RobertSchultz

    17.

    Twitter: @DanRegan_Comedy

    18.

    Twitter: @aliyahInterlude

    19.

    Twitter: @MrWilin

    20.

    Twitter: @Schaffrillas / HBO

    21.

    Twitter: @MattBellassai

    22.

    Twitter: @sarahschauer

    23.

    Twitter: @simoncholland

    24.

    Twitter: @unknowntrin

    25.

    Twitter: @TheBigAndSexy70

    26. And:

    Twitter: @holy_schnitt

    Make sure you go and follow these funny people! Have a happy turkey lurkey time!