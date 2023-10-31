    25 People Who Will Never, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever Be Asked To Host Thanksgiving Again

    I'm thankful I didn't get an invite to any of these Thanksgiving dinners.

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This turkey who would love Greta Gerwig's Barbie:

    A raw turkey in a pot, and the turkey is bright pink
    She would've been seated, popcorn in hand, front row, for the premiere.

    2. This Thanksgiving meat baby:

    A terrifying-looking clump of raw meat made to look like a baby, with several strips of bacon used as a diaper
    But WHY????

    3. This majestic work of art:

    A plate of noodles with chicken drumsticks placed in them upside down, and googly eyes drawn on the drumsticks
    The gang's all here!

    4. This horrifying face:

    A ham or turkey has been placed on a pan, with walnuts placed on it to resemble eyes; a gash in the meat makes it resemble a face that is bleeding from the mouth
    This is giving Halloween vibes more than Thanksgiving vibes.

    5. This pickle pumpkin pie that I'd probably try once, TBH:

    A normal pumpkin pie has been covered in sliced pickles
    At least it looks like they used sweet pickles.

    6. This truly tragic turkey:

    A turkey has collapsed inward on itself, making it look almost skeletal, and it&#x27;s oozing gross-looking liquid
    Mmmm, appetizing.

    7. This horror movie monster that will certainly give me nightmares:

    turkey covered with bacon, stuffed with octopus and sitting on top of large crab legs; the tentacles of the octopus are coming out of the turkey, making it look like a monster
    No, but like...what if it started crawling across the table at you??

    8. This cranberry sauce that's totally homemade and not at all from a can:

    The sauce is a perfectly cylindrical mass with ridges, clearly having been dropped directly out of a can onto a plate
    You couldn't at least cut it into slices or something?

    9. This expressive turkey:

    a cooked turkey with a long bone coming up from between the legs
    He's just happy to see you!

    10. This pie with a slight char:

    A badly burned pie with a caption that says &quot;Gordon Ramsay who?&quot;
    Got that nice caramelization. 

    11. This mac 'n' cheese turkey mess:

    cheese-covered turkey on top of a pan of mac n cheese; the discoloration from the cheese makes the turkey look rotten
    We've got to draw the line somewhere.

    12. This turkey dessert that just looks wrong in so many ways:

    turkey made of icing that can either look like poop or a penis
    Depending on what kind of "gross" you are...that turkey body could look like two different things.

    13. This perky turkey:

    turkey that looks like it has human breasts
    Either she's blessed or she's got an amazing plastic surgeon. 

    14. This turkey that was cooked well-done:

    A turkey that has been so badly burned it looks like leather
    Just a little crispy.

    15. This raw turkey that was served:

    This turkey has been placed on the table looking severely undercooked
    Ahh yes, medium rare turkey.

    16. This peculiar dessert design:

    another icing turkey that looks like a penis
    Maybe we, as a society, should find new ways to make Thanksgiving-themed desserts.

    17. This turkey that looks like an actual crime scene:

    turkey with random pieces taken out of it sitting in a crockpot of juices
    Aww buddy, what happened here?

    18. This toasty turkey:

    incredibly burnt turkey
    It must take skills to screw up this badly.

    19. This Instant Pot turkey:

    unappetizing turkey that looks old
    What a fun color!

    20. This demon from the underworld:

    turkey stuffed with large octopus
    I swear to god this turkey was a character in Stranger Things.

    21. This quirky turkey:

    turkey dressed up as a snow person with garnishes to have a hat and face
    My, my! What a busty lady!

    22. This turkey made from Spam:

    raw spam formed into a turkey
    It looks like a Sphynx cat.

    23. This Flamin' Hot Cheeto turkey:

    hot cheeto dust on a turkey
    I'm calling the police.

    24. This stuffed turkey:

    turkey stuffed with what looks like mac n cheese and beef
    Is that...pasta in there?

    25. And finally, whatever the heck happened here:

    A turkey that looks like it exploded outward
    Happy holiday's, y'all. 

    Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving that's worthy of r/thanksgiving and doesn't end up on r/funny or r/shittyfoodporn!