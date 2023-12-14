Skip To Content
    25 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hysterical Christmas Greetings

    They've definitely got the spirit, but the execution is...questionable.

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This Christmas mystery:

    &quot;last night we had 2 men on bikes ring our bell...&quot;
    u/OkSyllabub8 / Via reddit.com

    2. This unique Christmas card sign-off:

    &quot;We wish you a very happy Christmas...&quot;
    u/hana_bana / Via reddit.com

    3. This unintentionally hilarious comment that, for some reason, ended up on an Amazon Music ad:

    &quot;but a new year is close.&quot;
    u/ler888 / Via reddit.com

    4. This person not looking for a comment back:

    love everybody on earth please let there be peace signing off don&#x27;t comment back
    u/ClownKisses / Via reddit.com

    5. This holiday tradition:

    &quot;this is a penis gingerbread house kit&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    6. This direct call-out:

    someone calling out specific family members for not showing up for their christmas gathering
    u/littlemohican / Via reddit.com

    7. This festive Google greeting:

    merry wishes wit a link for a google search of merry christtmas
    u/gdawg99 / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who has had ENOUGH of the Christmas spirit:

    &quot;Unfollow block&quot;
    u/VeryStickyPastry / Via reddit.com

    9. This not-so-festive family update:

    &quot;Take care of yourselves &amp;amp; your parents.&quot;
    u/fruttypebbles / Via reddit.com

    10. This Christmas card with a bombshell of a footnote:

    &quot;Tom has lung cancer&quot;
    u/Azusanga / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who is veryyy passionate about Christmas lights:

    &quot;they will be wishing they could remember the way mom and grandma did them...&quot;
    u/Emeroder / Via reddit.com

    12. This Christmas greeting that seems to feature a generic grandson stock photo from the internet:

    &quot;images of grandson&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    13. This Christmas confusion:

    &quot;Do I know you?&quot;
    No-Maybe-1498 / Via reddit.com

    14. This pressing Christmas question:

    was tesla celibate his whole life but once fell in love with a pigeon?
    u/icorrectotherpeople / Via reddit.com

    15. This unclear but grateful message:

    text message thanking someone for the christmas presents but with random phrases like green arrow inserted throughout
    u/_ana_banana__ / Via reddit.com

    16. This informative Christmas card:

    on oct 8th i had to have my left kidney removed written on the card
    u/JillyBeef / Via reddit.com

    17. This cheeky reply to a unique choice of Bitmoji:

    &quot;missing my mom&quot;
    u/UniDuckaSaurus / Via reddit.com

    18. This post that had the spirit, just not the execution:

    message says merry christmas pictures
    u/erinaldi20 / Via reddit.com

    19. This seasonal soliloquy:

    someone going on a rant about it being christmas so even if you live by yourslef you should live and adopt a dog and that jesus is totally awesome
    u/nmgvla94 / Via reddit.com

    20. This misplaced comment:

    somepne trying to write a bad review for a company abd then also leaving a comment underneath to wish their family merry christmas
    u/caitlinrb / Via reddit.com

    21. This update that probably should've been a private message:

    &quot;She will be missed&quot;
    u/Luallone / Via reddit.com

    22. This unclear response:

    someone sent a merry christmas text and the other person responded with jo jo johnson
    u/DigitalOrchestra / Via reddit.com

    23. This comment that was probably meant for another post:

    someone leaving a merry christmas comment on a post about a woman almost dying in a tornado
    u/embracingfit / Via reddit.com

    24. This overshare:

    merry christmas, isoble. home nursing a ear infection
    u/TonicKraken / Via reddit.com

    25. And, these warm wishes under a meme:

    comment to please say happy christmas to the family left under text that reads napping is a date
    u/ajphil100 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/oldpeoplefacebook