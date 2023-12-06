3.

"He got a sex worker pregnant while he was stationed in Germany. The only reason I found out about the whole situation was because he and his buddies were regulars at the brothel and I guess word got around that this girl was pregnant. I’m sure she kept the baby because he was in the military, and good on her so he can pay up the ass forever. His bunkmate told me about the whole thing (he liked me, so I don't know if he thought by telling me, I would want to be with him?). I confronted my partner and he denied it, but he eventually owned up to it. We tried working through it, he proposed, I accepted, but I couldn’t forgive him. So, we ended up breaking up. I was around 19 or 20 and he was 25. It was too much for me. The only reason I stayed with him so long after I found out was because he was my first EVERYTHING and I didn’t want to lose that. I’m fine now. I still have trust issues, but I do my best not to let that carry into any other relationships."