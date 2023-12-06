1.
This couple who publicly complained about the gifts they received from their family members:
2.
This adult who wrote a letter to Santa and essentially asked for their entire home to be furnished:
3.
This two-part tree drama:
4.
This person who really had me in the first half, not gonna lie:
5.
This person who wants a nice, free car for their soon-to-be 16-year-old kid:
6.
This person who wanted their Facebook friends to buy them expensive Christmas gifts:
7.
This person who is canceling Christmas over $20:
8.
This person who resorted to guilt-tripping:
9.
This person who wants a free Christmas dinner that includes 80-day matured beef (no exceptions):
10.
This person who just wanted someone to clean up for them:
11.
This 17-year-old who sent Santa quite an expensive wishlist:
12.
This person who needs free Christmas decorations...but only if they're exactly what they have in mind:
13.
This person who wanted strangers to take their kids for Christmas:
14.
This person who needs a PS4 to spend quality time with their kids:
15.
This nightmare parent who is definitely raising a spoiled kid:
16.
These neighbors with some nerve:
17.
This person who asked a stranger for a present:
18.
This sticky sticker situation:
19.
This person who asked for a rather hefty discount:
20.
This person who decided to do their Christmas shopping...on Christmas:
21.
This couple who is in desperate need of a free Christmas tree, a fridge, and some crock pots:
22.
This person who posted their family's wish list on Facebook:
23.
This person who turned to name-calling:
24.
This person who wanted something free, all in the name of Christmas spirit:
25.
This person who wouldn't just pay the $12: