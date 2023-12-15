Skip To Content
    22 Funny, Festive Fails That, Let's Face It, Look Dirty As Heck

    All of you are going on the naughty list!!

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This Santa slide:

    A Santa slide
    u/howardkinsd / Via reddit.com

    "The expression on his face...it has to be intentional."

    u/FrigidofDoom

    2. This Christmas mirror:

    A vaginal Christmas mirror
    u/RelevantSwimmer / Via reddit.com

    "Isn’t Christmas all about a miracle vagina that gave birth without having sex?"

    u/SinkTube

    3. This questionable craft for kids:

    &quot;Cold Hands Warm Heart&quot;
    u/MasVonBoxen / Via reddit.com

    "I had heard that no two were alike. Snowflakes, I mean."

    u/tewnewt

    4. This wildly suggestive sign:

    WI Semen Still Seek Him
    u/Mannydoodle / Via reddit.com

    "So, why does semen still seek him?"

    u/TheCrankyDude

    5. This disturbing display:

    Santa bending over in front of a snowman
    u/mattreyu / Via reddit.com

    "Time for Santa's prostate exam."

    u/fuckingshadywhore

    6. These Santas that look like sperm:

    Santa sperm
    u/ElskerSovs69 / Via reddit.com

    "Santa baby, now hurry down my chimney tonight."

    u/Userman1248

    7. This extremely excited elf:

    What looks like an elf with a big penis
    u/Marie_999 / Via reddit.com

    "Step one: You cut a hole in the box."

    u/Gdmf13

    8. This ornament for "Erick" that didn't turn out as planned:

    An ornament that says &quot;Erick,&quot; but looks like &quot;Fuck&quot;
    u/Screech- / Via reddit.com

    "Looks like somebody Ericked up."

    u/justabill71

    9. This holiday horse that seems to have hemorrhoids:

    a horse with a bow on its butt
    u/Lexpert1 / Via reddit.com

    "That's not a bow. That's a prolapsed a-hole."

    u/ChadHimslef

    10. This busty tree:

    Wooden gift topper with what looks like rows of breasts on it
    u/xekret_ / Via reddit.com

    "Deck the halls with boughs of boobies."

    u/FluffyAstronaut

    11. These minimalist Christmas trees that are for external use only:

    Mini Christmas trees
    u/LuckyDime143 / Via reddit.com

    "Make sure your Christmas trees have large, flared bases. You don't want to lose your tree between the holidays."

    u/LikePappyAlwaysSaid

    12. These bloody biscuits:

    Biscuits that look like vaginas
    u/iia / Via reddit.com

    "They do look bloody delicious."

    u/RoguesScholar

    13. This rousing Rudolph who looks more like a Vixen to me:

    Blow-up reindeer with what looks like large breasts
    u/FxHVivious / Via reddit.com

    "Rudolph the big-boobed reindeer..."

    u/GeniGeniGeni

    14. These floating panty lights:

    City street Xmas lights that look like bikini briefs
    u/yoloaasd / Via reddit.com

    "To taunt those who are only getting underwear this Christmas."

    u/itswhatsername

    15. This concerning Christmas candle salad:

    Christmas Candle Salad
    u/perfectionsalad / Via reddit.com

    "A culinary masterpiece."

    u/itsbrimstonecasanova

    16. These overly friendly snowpeople:

    Snowmen sitting behind one another
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    "MELT."

    u/DiamonsSquidJoe

    17. This crappy Christmas tree:

    A Christmas tree with a brown wreath that looks like a swirl of feces
    u/maxt0r / Via reddit.com

    "I don't understand what else it could look like other than a giant turd."

    u/francianolan

    18. This "Christmas stocking" pancake:

    A pancake shaped like a penis
    u/JephirB / Via reddit.com

    "Just turn it and it'll be a bicep!"

    u/grawktopus

    19. This saucy snowperson:

    A smiling snowperson with one hand apparently cupping a breast
    u/ChonkaThonka / Via reddit.com

    "Snoobs."

    u/Dohvakid

    20. This lewd light display:

    Christmas lights in the shape of an erect penis
    u/GamingKarma / Via reddit.com

    "My inner child says this may have been intentional..."

    u/JasonsBoredAgain

    21. These butthole cheesecakes:

    Cheesecakes that look like buttholes
    u/ImFromMarsTo / Via reddit.com

    "Didn’t even bother to wipe them."

    u/skc132

    22. Finally, this suggestive street setup:

    Streetlights that are supposed to be candles and pine branches but look like penises and scrota
    u/towelsready / Via reddit.com

    "Someone did that on purpose. It has to be."

    u/Neohexane

    H/T: r/CrappyDesign, r/ShittyFoodPorn, r/funny, r/BadDesigns