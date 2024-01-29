Being cheated on is truly one of the most hurtful things that a partner can do to the person they're supposed to love and respect. It's hard enough when your partner cheats on you with a total stranger, but it's even more of a devastating blow when they cheat on you with someone you know/love.
Perhaps you caught your fiancé and your sister-in-law making out in a coat closet during a large family holiday gathering. A lot of yelling ensued, and you and your brother ended up kicking them both out of the house.
Maybe your boyfriend came clean and admitted he had been sleeping with your roommate for the past few weeks. You wondered why he always came to your place and wanted to hang out as a group, and why your roommate seemed extra quiet and strange recently.
Or, perhaps you were deployed and came back to find out that your girlfriend and dad started leaning on each other while you were gone, and they'd started up a secret romantic relationship. Your little sister caught them in the act and told you as soon as you were face-to-face.
Yikesss. If your partner cheated on you with one of your loved ones (friend, family member, coworker, roommate, etc.), we want to hear your story. Share in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.