12. "That there was an unmarked graveyard in a field across the road (in rural Canada). The oldest guy in the area talked about there being one somewhere in the area, but he wasn’t sure where. Maybe 10 years ago, an older gentleman, probably in his 70s, came over to our house when I was home from college and asked who owned the property across the road. He said his family lived in the area over 100 years ago and he was looking for the family burial plot. He asked for permission to search and spent some time with dousing rods in the field (maybe 75 acres total, but he was focused closer to the road). He marked over 15 spots that he said were places where bodies were buried underground. He said he could tell by the way the rods moved if bodies were male, female, or that of a child."

"He even showed us how the rods would be still, but when you walked over the spots he marked, they would cross, or move away from each other. He came back the next year and spent some money getting a big stone and a nice custom plaque made to mark this spot. He probably spent $1000 or a bit more on that, including renting a backhoe and operator. Then, we never saw him again.

We used to play hide and seek at night, but we’d never go to that area where he placed the markings because it felt eerie and sometimes would be foggier. After he showed us the dousing rods that one day, I told my younger cousin to lay on the ground so I could try it on him. I walked over him with the dousing rods and nothing happened, so I said, 'Well, I guess you ain’t got no soul,' and walked back to the house."



—u/jamiezero