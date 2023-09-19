    I Just Want To Know Where These 22 People Got The Audacity To Be This Demanding And Entitled Online

    Some people feel noooo shame.

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who will pay you with their awesome personality and riveting conversational skills:

    &quot;Again, I offer no monetary compensation...&quot;
    u/Fantastic-Ad-8538 / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who's basically looking for a part-time pet parent:

    &quot;Someone to board our German Shepherd&quot;
    u/True-Passage-8131 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person with a rather long wishlist:

    &quot;TIA! This move has been alottt for us!&quot;
    u/notablyunfamous / Via reddit.com

    4. This post that made me say, "In your dreams, pal!":

    &quot;I&#x27;m 51 looking for a submissive woman&quot;
    u/ZhangtheGreat / Via reddit.com

    5. This TikToker who seems to think they can build their dream wife:

    &quot;WIFE REQUIREMENTS:&quot;
    u/Cherry_Crystals / Via reddit.com

    6. This person with an urgent request, but only if it's the right color:

    &quot;Urgent ISO:&quot;
    u/Huns26 / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who needs just a few free things:

    &quot;Looking for free stuff&quot;
    u/Flautist1302 / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who didn't appreciate a taste of their own medicine:

    &quot;I could share that on my page and it&#x27;d be really great exposure for us both!&quot;
    u/megabollockchops / Via reddit.com

    9. This good ol' "I'll pay you in exposure" nonsense:

    &quot;Im looking for an editor im not gonna give you money but i am gonna give you a shoutout&quot;
    u/PatTheBearUwu / Via reddit.com

    10. This very odd and specific arrangement:

    &quot;Everything is provided, with the exception of food.&quot;
    u/co0p3r / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who felt inclined to publicly complain about the free food other people donated:

    &quot;about free food&quot;
    u/Kniverix / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who is hoping God, or a Facebook user, will bless them with a free car:

    &quot;I trust God because He is faithful in His promises.&quot;
    u/Andrew4329 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who got beaten by their own game:

    &quot;Ok how about $20 for it?&quot;
    u/Glosgirls / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who got rightfully owned in the comments:

    &quot;Sounds like your mom needs to stop being a choosy beggar, suck it up and go to the shelter and find a kitten she connects with.&quot;
    u/ThePyroOkami / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who will hire you if you ask absolutely no questions about the job whatsoever:

    &quot;We are currently recruiting staff&quot;
    u/MikeeB84 / Via reddit.com

    16. This absolutely bonkers post from a person who is absolutely, without a doubt, more than just a "little rude":

    &quot;I am not looking for a kid who talks about tik tok&quot;
    u/mediumraresteaks2003 / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who won't pay you for your labor, but will encourage you to pay for room and board in their house to do said unpaid job:

    &quot;Free overnight babysitter&quot;
    u/tea4vendetta / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who thinks "bragging rights" are the same as financial compensation:

    &quot;Anyone want to do it for free&quot;
    u/Valuable_Row3748 / Via reddit.com

    19. This completely uncalled for response:

    &quot;Yeah not all of us drive u rude little prick&quot;
    u/garyk1968 / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who wants live-in childcare for free:

    &quot;Background cheeck will be needed, drug test as well.&quot;
    u/bacteriacounter / Via reddit.com

    21. This person who wants to hire someone to do two jobs for less than the price of one:

    &quot;Nanny Groom&quot;
    u/james95rrfc / Via reddit.com

    22. This person who will pay you pennies to be at their beck and call:

    &quot;I am looking for a personal assistant to help with household items and errands.&quot;
    u/usernameperplexity / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/ChoosingBeggars