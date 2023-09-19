1.
This person who will pay you with their awesome personality and riveting conversational skills:
2.
This person who's basically looking for a part-time pet parent:
3.
This person with a rather long wishlist:
4.
This post that made me say, "In your dreams, pal!":
5.
This TikToker who seems to think they can build their dream wife:
6.
This person with an urgent request, but only if it's the right color:
7.
This person who needs just a few free things:
8.
This person who didn't appreciate a taste of their own medicine:
9.
This good ol' "I'll pay you in exposure" nonsense:
10.
This very odd and specific arrangement:
11.
This person who felt inclined to publicly complain about the free food other people donated:
12.
This person who is hoping God, or a Facebook user, will bless them with a free car:
13.
This person who got beaten by their own game:
14.
This person who got rightfully owned in the comments:
15.
This person who will hire you if you ask absolutely no questions about the job whatsoever:
16.
This absolutely bonkers post from a person who is absolutely, without a doubt, more than just a "little rude":
17.
This person who won't pay you for your labor, but will encourage you to pay for room and board in their house to do said unpaid job:
18.
This person who thinks "bragging rights" are the same as financial compensation:
19.
This completely uncalled for response:
20.
This person who wants live-in childcare for free:
21.
This person who wants to hire someone to do two jobs for less than the price of one:
22.
This person who will pay you pennies to be at their beck and call: