2. What inspired you to start this podcast, and how did the two of you become co-hosts?

Connor: We weren't inspired to start a podcast as much as we were led into it and given the opportunity to do it. Actually, Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast was our second time trying to make a podcast, and my third time trying to make a podcast. I had a podcast with iHeartRadio alongside Remi Bader for a blip, but this is the one that really stuck. Cody Ko reached out and asked, 'Would you guys want to do this?" and I was like, "Yeah, I think we would!" And then we tried it, and afterward, we were like, "I don't know if that's for us." Then, we started to get into a little bit of a stride, and that stride I'm talking about would be our worst day of podcasting ever now, looking back. But, you just have to do it! And then we figured it out. I feel like I'm more inspired by our podcast now than I was when we started it.



Brooke: We saw a clip of the first episode recently and it was like actual torture. So, it's really nice to see how far we've come.