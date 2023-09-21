    38 Fails That Had Me Laughing, Cackling, And Wheezing So Hard, I Had To Reach For My Inhaler

    Ooooof, it's so bad, but I can't look away!!!

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This wedding cake design:

    Closeup of a wedding cake
    u/Excellent_Win4546 / Via reddit.com

    Maybe brown smears weren't the best aesthetic choice.

    2. This unfortunate wood glue drip:

    A black wooden dog with glue dropping from under it
    u/Putincider / Via reddit.com

    Owning a dog is like that sometimes. 

    3. This seasonal sign:

    &quot;Hello Sping&quot;
    u/MackensieM08 / Via reddit.com

    Wow, I also love SPING! Such a great time of year.

    4. And, this festive fall fail:

    &quot;I love foll&quot;
    u/martrocks / Via reddit.com

    Ahhhh yes, foll is my favorite season!

    5. This misleading message:

    car tire cover that says, him in us is heaven
    u/shmamien / Via reddit.com

    Well, isn't that divine?!

    6. This name that should've gone through more workshopping first:

    store called a brown breeze
    u/funkinthetrunk / Via reddit.com

    "A Brown Breeze" sounds like a how a poet would describe a fart.

    7. This DoorDash disaster:

    Bad nachos
    u/kclark5060 / Via reddit.com

    The lack of effort is staggering.

    8. This unfortunately hysterical word placement:

    every child garbage matters recycle
    u/toastisfree / Via reddit.com

    Every child ❤️ 🤚 🤚 ❤️  Garbage. MATTERS Recycle.

    9. This bookmark that literally had one job:

    you did a crape job
    u/nameless_midnight_ / Via reddit.com

    And you, bookmark manufacturer, did a CRAP job!

    10. This disastrous design:

    PASSION
    u/thestanhall / Via reddit.com

    Surely this could've been adjusted before it was too late?

    11. These stomach-churning churros:

    burnt churros
    u/ScratchyGoboCode / Via reddit.com

    Nothing whets the appetite quite like some turd churros. 

    12. This hell baby:

    hello baby sign looks like it says hell baby
    u/Hopeful_Relative_494 / Via reddit.com

    You'd think a company making BABY PRODUCTS would be a little bit more conscious of their branding, no???

    13. This horse with freaky, human eyes:

    A horse with human eyes
    u/Better_Weakness7239 / Via reddit.com

    THAT'S NOT WHERE HORSE EYES SHOULD GO!!! THEY SHOULDN'T BE SO HEAD-ON!!! I HATE IT!!

    14. This misleading marketing:

    A cheese slicer
    u/Johnny_ac3s / Via reddit.com

    Ahh yes, my favorite kind of cheese: the bell pepper.

    15. This intro gone awry:

    hey you&#x27;ve got cool outfits. do you throat a lot? corrected to thrift
    u/Okay-sweet / Via reddit.com

    Assuming it's an honest typo, it's almost sort of endearing. 

    16. This unique choice of letter coloring:

    freshing poo highlighted in the text
    u/hansolo625 / Via reddit.com

    They might want to fire their graphic designer. 

    17. This mystery that is room 313:

    rooms 301–314 to the left. rooms 313–328 to the right
    u/ElijahRayzorr / Via reddit.com

    Alright gang, let's split up and find out, once and for all, where room 313 really is!

    18. These pathetic pancakes:

    pile of oddly shaped pancakes
    u/Mothmanfan119 / Via reddit.com

    I genuinely thought this was raw meat at first.

    19. This incredible souvenir for a world traveler:

    keychain says ondon instead of london
    u/Cybersponge94 / Via reddit.com

    Just a commemorative keychain to help you remember your adventure in Ondon Town!

    20. This mortifying map:

    map of the world with states and countries labeled wrong
    u/Holzweg34 / Via reddit.com

    I discover something new (and so, so wrong!) each time I look at it!

    21. This oopsie:

    gallons of paint spilled in an aisle
    u/D0nk3yPunch912 / Via reddit.com

    Just quit on the spot. It's not worth it.

    22. This person who should've quit while they were ahead:

    i wanna get you nakey, the person says was sent as an autocorrect
    u/unwashedbodypillow95 / Via reddit.com

    The word "nakey" makes me think of the show Rugrats. PLEASE stop.

    23. This homemade eggnog:

    thick, spoiled-looking eggnog
    u/jempai / Via reddit.com

    That is quite an upsetting texture!

    24. This unthinkable sink:

    crooked sink
    u/Any-Classic-5733 / Via reddit.com

    Can you sue someone over this? Someone deserves to be punished. 

    25. This tragic takeout Caprese salad:

    shredded cheese and tomatoes
    u/msshulamite / Via reddit.com

    Absolutely dying to know how much this cost. I'm SICK. 

    26. This public defender who almost got too cozy with a client:

    i had a dream where you told me you didn&#x27;t like when i talked like a port star
    u/gasmschunes / Via reddit.com

    If I received a message like this from anyone, let alone my public defender, I'd simply pass away.

    27. This grilled cheese gone wrong:

    burnt grilled cheese
    u/Crott117 / Via reddit.com

    That cheese looks like it came from a volcano. 

    28. This terrifying choice:

    graphic of a man on top of a grass background with the grass imposed on his eyes and mouth
    u/Pillagerkillager / Via reddit.com

    OK, you could've at least given him some eyes. Come on now.

    29. This dramatic design choice:

    kleenex box designed to look like tissue is coming out of spider-man&#x27;s butt
    u/realgrandpa / Via reddit.com

    How many people saw and approved of this design? No one noticed this? Or did they just think it was too funny to change?

    30. This turkey that looks toxic:

    A bad-looking turkey
    u/TrevzorFTW / Via reddit.com

    What do you have to do to a turkey to make it look like THAT?

    31. This peep that isn't actually passing gas:

    peeps box that looks like a cloud of fart is coming from the peep
    u/mmcalli / Via reddit.com

    I understand that the little puffy thing to the right of the peep is meant to be cotton candy. I do. I see that now. BUT, upon first glance, that peep was passing some major gas.

    32. This anti-plastic book, which came wrapped in plastic:

    book in plastic
    u/Qudufy_Duck / Via reddit.com

    This feels like something Bo Burnham would've sung about in his song "That Funny Feeling."

    33. This ridiculous Red Robin pizza:

    mess of a pizza in its box
    u/mjo51 / Via reddit.com

    Maybe they should stick to burgers. 

    34. This perfectly secure truck load that shouldn't cause any issues whatsoever:

    dirt tied down on a truck bed
    u/atypicalCritic / Via reddit.com

    Oh, good god. Someone call OSHA. 

    35. This bread with a slight char:

    completely burnt bread
    u/nick122221 / Via reddit.com

    How do people not burn their houses down more often?

    36. This wise warning:

    do not exceed 20 children
    u/Orange-Crocs / Via reddit.com

    This is actually great advice! 

    37. This confusing rating system:

    branding looks like it&#x27;s 2 out of 5 stars
    u/cluckerzzz / Via reddit.com

    I don't think they understand how ratings work? Two out of five stars definitely doesn't mean 2x, nor is it something to brag about on your packaging.

    38. Finally, this accidental artwork:

    dog on top of a roomba smearing its poop everywhere
    u/Outa_Time_86 / Via reddit.com

    The art, featuring the artist. 🥰 