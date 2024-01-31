21 Screenshots That Prove Parenting Groups Have Gone Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Wayyyyy Too Far

1.
This vile post about a vile situation:
2.
These parents who think it's perfectly fine to give a 4-month-old colloidal silver in their milk:
3.
This parent who used some terrible word-play:
4.
This person who is essentially looking to "Buy Nothing" a baby:
5.
This parent who wants to casually circumcise their baby on their own:
6.
This poor parent whose husband seems to be weaponizing Bible study in order to avoid his responsibilities:
7.
This deeply concerning concoction:
8.
This person who is not in the mood to give birth at this time:
9.
This crappy, entitled, disgusting partner:
10.
This mom who doesn't want their kids using completely natural, scientific language:
11.
This post that reallyyyy took a turn:
12.
This parent who doesn't understand why their daycare won't take their sick kids:
13.
This person who doesn't seem to know what classifies a pillow as a down pillow:
14.
This very troubling series of posts:
15.
This parent who isn't going to get advice they want to hear:
16.
This terrible cheater:
17.
This soon-to-be parent who really f'ed up:
18.
This person who just decided they were certified, despite not being affiliated with any company:
19.
This ridiculous rumor:
21.
And, this parent who was upset their dogs didn't want their breast milk: