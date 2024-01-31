Skip To Content
21 Screenshots That Prove Parenting Groups Have Gone Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Wayyyyy Too Far

Reading these killed brain cells.

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This vile post about a vile situation:

A towel that says &quot;cum rag&quot;
u/pantema / Via reddit.com

2. These parents who think it's perfectly fine to give a 4-month-old colloidal silver in their milk:

&quot;I use coilloidol silver droppers right in my eyes...&quot;
u/AstronautFickle4118 / Via reddit.com

3. This parent who used some terrible word-play:

&quot;You can&#x27;t say happiness without penis&quot;
u/ladymoonshyne / Via reddit.com

4. This person who is essentially looking to "Buy Nothing" a baby:

Screenshot of a Facebook post&quot;
u/bmaraa / Via reddit.com

5. This parent who wants to casually circumcise their baby on their own:

&quot;ever circumcised your son at your free birth?&quot;
u/Inexperiencedascrap / Via reddit.com

6. This poor parent whose husband seems to be weaponizing Bible study in order to avoid his responsibilities:

&quot;For those of you whom are Christian....&quot;
u/sunnysideerin / Via reddit.com

7. This deeply concerning concoction:

&quot;I guarantee that they will LOVE this drink.&quot;
u/jadedjen110 / Via reddit.com

8. This person who is not in the mood to give birth at this time:

&quot;Any ideas on how to stop contractions??&quot;
u/ExternalPin1658 / Via reddit.com

9. This crappy, entitled, disgusting partner:

&quot;Every single time i tell him to clean it he says no&quot;
u/Got_Significance 419 / Via reddit.com

10. This mom who doesn't want their kids using completely natural, scientific language:

&quot;What are some kid-friendly appropriate nicknames for a girl&#x27;s v*g*na&quot;
u/MissBehave4U / Via reddit.com

11. This post that reallyyyy took a turn:

&quot;I&#x27;d love to use it as an excuse to not give him Oral&quot;
u/onions91 / Via reddit.com

12. This parent who doesn't understand why their daycare won't take their sick kids:

&quot;our provider doesn&#x27;t want to take them for two weeks.&quot;
u/Empty-Rabbit / Via reddit.com

13. This person who doesn't seem to know what classifies a pillow as a down pillow:

&quot;Does anyone have a brand of down pillows they love that are feather free?&quot;
u/IAdoptedAZoo / Via reddit.com

14. This very troubling series of posts:

&quot;Why can&#x27;t you give a baby under a year honey?&quot;
u/catsoft / Via reddit.com

15. This parent who isn't going to get advice they want to hear:

&quot;any recommendations for something a bit more durable please?&quot;
u/Consisten_Rich_153 / Via reddit.com

16. This terrible cheater:

&quot;I slept with his brother and have been for 1 year.&quot;
u/LasangaMagpie / Via reddit.com

17. This soon-to-be parent who really f'ed up:

&quot;I just found out im pregnant..&quot;
u/equalcheerfulness / Via reddit.com

18. This person who just decided they were certified, despite not being affiliated with any company:

&quot;I&#x27;m a certified aromatherapist&quot;
u/AutumnAkasha / Via reddit.com

19. This ridiculous rumor:

&quot;Can someone please confirm if this a rumor or if this is happening in our schools?&quot;
u/ICantDoABackflip / Via reddit.com

20. This trash husband:

&quot;I&#x27;ve never considered IVF...&quot;
u/NeedleworkerNo580 / Via reddit.com

21. And, this parent who was upset their dogs didn't want their breast milk:

&quot;they all turned their noses up at it!!!!&quot;
u/PainfulPoo411 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/ShitMomGroupsSay