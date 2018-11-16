We Spoke To That Guy Who Keeps Shouting "Stop Brexit" Outside Parliament

On Friday, at the end of a wild week in Westminster, BuzzFeed News tracked down the man who everyone has been talking about.

No, it's not Michael Gove, it's not Dominic Raab, and it's not even Jacob Rees-Mogg. It's Steve Bray, a 49-year-old self-employed numismatist (that's a coin specialist to you and me) from South Wales.

We asked Bray, who has been outside parliament with an EU flag and a megaphone all week, why and how he's been staging his one-man protest.

How do you manage to be here every day? Have you had to give up work?

"For the first year I was self-funded — I sold a chunk of stuff. Now people help keep me going, but I live on [the] bare minimum.

"I've been at parliament for 17 months now, every day they're sitting. Initially I was getting a lot of abuse, mainly the black cab drivers. I had threats on my life, things like that. You've got a lot of angry people who've voted to leave, and I say, 'You've won, get over it,' but in reality we've all lost."

You interrupted Jacob Rees-Mogg's press conference yesterday: Have the police tried to stop you protesting?

"The police have been pretty good actually. I like to think they're all Remainers, but I know there are one or two Leavers among them.

"They asked me to stop using my megaphone [outside parliament]. They said if I use it, they'll take it off me."