This Teaching Assistant Says She Has To Quit Her Job Because Of Universal Credit

A single parent who works as a teaching assistant has said that she will have to give up her job and rely on benefits as flaws in the Universal Credit system mean that she can no longer afford to stay in work.

Katrina Lear-Parkes, 36, from the West Midlands, is a single parent to a three-year-old boy. She was in care as a child, spent time homeless during her teenage years, and says she has no family to rely on for financial support. She earns the minimum wage, and claims some financial assistance through Universal Credit to help support herself and her son. However, the government's new benefits system has left her worse off in work than she was claiming benefits, she said. Under Universal Credit, benefits are paid in a single, monthly amount, with a set monthly "assessment period" over which a claimant's entitlement is calculated. Lear-Parkes told BuzzFeed News that her assessment period for Universal Credit runs from the 28th of one month until the 27th of the next. Before Christmas she was paid on 30 November and then again on 21 December, and so was assessed as having being paid £2,000 in earnings from her teaching assistant job during one assessment period. "They confirmed yesterday [Jan 3] that this impacts on February's Universal Credit payment and I will receive nothing from Universal Credit," she told BuzzFeed News. "Bearing in mind my UC payment yesterday was just shy of £700, they expect me to pay two lots of nursery fees out of that £700. They said this will happen a few times a year whenever there are two pay dates in one assessment period." Her problems are compounded by the fact that she was overpaid when she received her first Universal Credit payment, due to an administration error, and an advance she had to take out to cover nursery fees, and so she has to pay £70 per month back to the DWP. "Of course I am now very worried when I get UC payments – I am worried about them asking for it back," she said.

Before she started working, Lear-Parkes was getting £943 every month as well as free prescriptions, full council tax reduction, and no child care costs. Since going back to work she has seen her travel costs increase by £50, her council tax increase from £15 per month to £95, she pays nursery fees of £585 per month, which she was told 85% would be covered by Universal Credit payments but she has not received a payment. She also says she is not receiving the free prescriptions for her asthma that she thinks she might be entitled to. "It says that you get free prescriptions if your Universal Credit is lower than £800, however I receive fine letters through the post and it really isn't clear who is eligible for the free scripts," she said. "Once the fine process has started it's very scary so I just cannot even attempt to claim them due to my Universal Credit payment fluctuations and I am unsure of how the prescription service is updated as to your income. It's not worth the worry of court and fines." Lear-Parkes told BuzzFeed News that she wants to be in work, but the government's new benefit system makes it very financially difficult for her to do so. "I simply wanted to go back to work", she said. "I wasn't threatened with sanctions or anything, my son is only three – although they did tell me I needed to start looking. I have always been trying to get back into work since my position was made redundant three years ago. I had a decent job at £27,000, since then it's been a nightmare."

Lear-Parkes tweeted her story out in the hope of drawing attention to problems with the system. She told BuzzFeed News that the government needs to reconsider how Universal Credit is implemented.

