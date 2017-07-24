This Woman Says She Was Left Humiliated After EasyJet Staff Questioned Her Boyfriend's Travel Documents

A British woman says she was left "humiliated" after an airline initially refused to let her and her Colombian boyfriend fly to London from Amsterdam.

Alecia Bailey said she believed her boyfriend Marlon Thiel Perez's ethnicity, and the fact they were talking Spanish, contributed to gate staff questioning his right to travel.

A spokesperson for easyJet told BuzzFeed News said the passengers were allowed to fly after further consultation about their documents, and that all passengers were subject to the same checks.



Bailey, who is pregnant with twins, had booked a flight for 6 July from the Netherlands, where she lives with Thiel Perez, to return home to see her family.



The 29-year-old told BuzzFeed News easyJet staff did not believe Thiel Perez, 30, had the right to travel to the UK, despite having an Article 10 EU residency card, which under European law means he can legally travel to the UK with his British girlfriend.

The UK government's own website states: "You may use this document for travel to the UK if you are accompanying your EEA national relative here, or joining your EEA national relative in the UK."

Bailey is of African-Caribbean heritage and is fluent in Spanish, the language she and her boyfriend communicate in.

She was born in London, and her family, including her mother, still live in Willesden, but she has spent a large part of the last four years living and working abroad.



She had planned the trip back to London so that her family could meet Thiel Perez for the first time, and so she could be closer to her family during her pregnancy.

"We wanted to visit the London this summer for my partner to meet my family and enjoy some of my pregnancy on home turf as I eat all the British snacks I have been pining for," Bailey told BuzzFeed News.



However, Bailey said that despite handing over his valid Colombian passport and Dutch residence card – documents that should have allowed him to travel – her boyfriend was initially denied boarding by easyJet gate staff at Schipol Amsterdam airport.

"The staff member then consulted a manager via phone and asked [Thiel Perez] to wait aside. By this time my boarding pass had been issued and I was not allowed to return past the barrier, approximately 3 metres from my boyfriend. Once the remaining passengers had boarded the aircraft, an easyJet manager showed up and spoke with the gate staff," she said.



"She then asked to see the ID my boyfriend had handed over and the staff member proceeded to only hand over the Colombian passport and withhold his Dutch residence card. With this document, the manager proceeded to call Luton airport to clarify while I began to ask the other staff member why she didn't hand over his ID card. I was continuously ignored by all staff until the manager declared my boyfriend would not be able to fly as he had incorrect documents."