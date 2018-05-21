This Politician Wants To Make Wales The Most Feminist Country In Europe

Wales has the most generous childcare offer in the UK – 30 hours a week for 48 weeks a year, and has introduced new statutory sex and relationship education in schools from age 5, and a Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Act to improve the public sector response in Wales, and seek to prevent gender-based violence.

The Welsh government is also seeking to influence the private sector with procurement of government contracts. "We have tremendous buying power," Jones says.

In terms of setting a good example, in the senior Welsh civil service, 41% of staff are female. "Higher than ever, but clearly a long way to go," Jones says. "We want to get to 50/50. We want to have gender-balanced public appointments."

"All these things have to be brought together," he says. "One of the things we want to avoid doing [is] campaigns all over the place, rather than having a coherent position."

Jones says that this involves collecting data, using this to formulate policy, running advertising campaigns to advocate for gender equality, and also leading by example, working to close Wales' gender pay gap – "pulling together the work we're doing anyway".

"It's no point politicians being able to see a difference," he says. "People who are members of the public need to see that something positive is being done to their lives."

For the Welsh government, Jones says, the big questions are: "What does a truly feminist government look like?", "How do we put gender at the forefront of everything we do?", and "How do we deliver on it so that people see the difference on the ground?"

"I've always been committed to equality, but you have to make sure you keep on looking to deliver on it. The last few months particularly, I've seen women harassed online, abused online, and before that, and we've got a long way to go in terms of dealing with gender inequality."

"Sweden have done it," Jones says. "We want to learn from international best practice. Sweden is one example, but you learn from people, you don't try and copy them. You try and move even further forward.

It was Sweden that created the first feminist government in the world, with gender equality central to its policy-making, and Jones want to replicate this idea – and take it even further.

"The message is: We want Wales to be the safest place to be a woman in the whole of Europe," he tells BuzzFeed News.

The first minister of Wales has a big ambition. Carwyn Jones wants to create a feminist Welsh government, with gender equality at the heart of everything it does.

But not everyone shares Jones' vision for a truly egalitarian Wales. His main opposition to pushing forward feminist policies, he says, is not rival politicians, but the general public:



"People know there's a gender pay gap, that domestic violence still exists, but for a lot of people I suspect if you talked to them about gender inequality, they'd say, 'Things aren't as they used to be, they're not as bad as they were.'

"It's more difficult than it was, if you've got overt sexism, you can deal with it perhaps more easily than if it's hidden. If it's much more difficult to detect.

"I don't think there's [political] opposition, it's a question of pushing people along. There is opposition on social media, because there's a huge amount of misogyny online. Women are more openly abused now than has been the case for many, many years, because people think they can say whatever they want on social media.

"There are two ways you can deal with that – you can either fight fire with fire and get involved in a verbal brawl with people on social media, or you can do something positive. For me the positive thing to do is to set out an ambitious plan that's true, but an ambition nonetheless to make Wales the safest place in Europe to be a woman.

"In the Labour group in the assembly in Cardiff more than half are women, and we want to make sure that politics is a safe place for everybody to operate. I don't think it is at the minute. We have to make sure that we crack down on the social media bullies who are so free with their abuse but too cowardly to reveal their identities."



Jones admits that others would not be so hasty as him to label themselves as feminists, but he says: "It's a commitment to equality at the end of the day. We should all be feminists if we believe in reducing inequality.

"The other thing we've also got to be really careful of is men understanding that feminism isn't by and for women. It's for all of us.

"It's making sure that nobody's talent is left undeveloped, that nobody feels unsafe, that nobody feels that they're not able to do the things their talent allows them to do. We're some way from being able to say honestly that we're in that position, but we want to get there."

Brexit, he says, is also threatening to halt the progress of his feminist agenda: "What I will always fight is the idea that Brexit should lead to a drop in the protections that we have. There are some on the extreme end of Brexit who see this as a great opportunity to reduce maternity leave, to look at ways of making it harder for women to return to the employment market. The last thing we must allow Brexit to become is an excuse for turning the clock back. Those days can never return."



Feminist policies in Wales – and in Scotland – could also pave the way for feminist policies across the UK, Jones says – although his aim isn't to influence UK policy, but to achieve results in Wales, which may be replicated nationwide.



Jones acknowledges that the government may be held back in some of its aims, as not all powers are devolved from Westminster to Wales. Critics have said, for example, that the Domestic Violence Act is limited in scope because policing is not devolved to the Welsh Assembly.



In March the Welsh government announced £1 million of funding to tackle period poverty, with £440,000 going to local authorities over the next two years to tackle the issue in their communities where levels of deprivation are highest, and £700,000 of capital funding to be spent on equipment and improved facilities in schools.

That same month, the UK government announced that projects supporting women and girls would benefit from the estimated £15 million generated from tampon tax, but ministers previously ruled out allocating specific funding to schools to tackle period poverty.

The UK government has already followed suit on several ideas first introduced by the Scottish or Welsh governments.

Earlier this year MPs backed a bill to follow Wales' lead with an opt-out system for organ donation. A carrier bag charge has been in place in Wales since 2011, before being introduced by the government in 2015, and the UK government is now looking to extend the charge to smaller business, where it also applies in Wales. "At the time people thought it was insanely radical, but it was just a common sense thing to do to reduce the amount of plastic," Jones says.

And last month Theresa May followed in the footsteps of the Welsh government by announcing that child funeral costs will be scrapped in England, with a new Children's Funeral Fund.

In terms of feminist policies, Welsh ministers are now looking at changing the law to allow abortion pills to be taken at home, imitating a move by the Scottish government. "We want to make sure that barriers that don't need to be there are not," Jones says. This position taken by Wales and Scotland has resulted in English MPs putting pressure on health secretary Jeremy Hunt to implement a nationwide change.

"We don't see it as 'let's do this so we that we put pressure on England'," Jones says. "What we try to do is to learn from each other. There's a political gulf between myself and the prime minister in terms of the way we see the world, so there's not a huge amount I'd say that we can learn from them in terms of policy delivery, from the UK government, but there are things that we've shown are possible, that can be done in Wales, that could be apply across the UK."

Jones is planning to step down in December, by which time he will have been first minister for nine years. "The time is right for me, the family, for the party, and the country – it's time now for someone else to have a go," he says. But he doesn't think that his departure will put paid to the Welsh's government's ambition to be Europe's most feminist government.

"There's no doubt about that, this is something that as a whole government we're committed to," he says. "The next first minister will be drawn from this current government. I can't see anyone wanting to move away from what we're trying to do."

But if Wales does become the most feminist nation in Europe, he won't be seeking the credit. "The job is never done," he says. "If you believe passionately that society has to change for the better, the job is never done.

""I don't see it as a legacy because I am absolutely certain that whoever takes over from me will also to move this forward, but... There's a lot of preparatory work to be done."