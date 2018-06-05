This Lawyer Says The Home Office Used The NHS To Deny A Woman A Visa By Inventing A Debt

The Home Office told the NHS to retrospectively issue an incorrect bill for medical treatment, and then refused a woman a visa to the UK for failing to pay an invoice that she never received, her lawyer has said.



John Vassiliou, an immigration specialist with McGill & Co, based in Edinburgh, told BuzzFeed News that his client, a Turkish woman with a British spouse, had her spouse entry clearance visa application refused after Home Office Counter Fraud Services asked the NHS to issue a bill for treatment that she was entitled to receive for free.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, had given birth to her second child while visiting the UK. The couple's two children are both British citizens.

Vassiliou had been helping the couple with the application and received a call from his client, who was overseas at the time, saying that her application had been refused.

His client sent him a scan of the letter they had received, which said that an NHS Lothian bill of almost £8,000 was outstanding for the treatment she received while giving birth to their son.

"Confirmation with the relevant authorities show that £7838.00 remains outstanding with the NHS Lothian," the letter said. "I am therefore satisfied that you have failed to pay charges in accordance with the relevant NHS regulations on charges to overseas visitors and your application is refused."

Vassiliou, describing the situation on the Free Movement blog, said that his client had never received a bill and was never offered the option of paying the charges, and that the NHS invoice was issued a day after the refusal letter was sent.

Under immigration rules, a visa can be refused "if one or more relevant NHS bodies has notified the Secretary of State that the applicant has failed to pay charges."