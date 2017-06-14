A Grenfell Tower resident who wrote a blog post warning that it would take a "catastrophic fire" for the building's landlord to take notice of safety concerns has told BuzzFeed News how he almost died when the tower block was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Wednesday.

Edward Daffarn, 55, is one of the campaigners from Grenfell Action Group, which published a series of blog posts warning of fire safety concerns with Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), the private business that has the contract with the local authority to run its social housing.

In one post on 20 November last year, he warned: "It is a truly terrifying thought but the Grenfell Action Group firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the KCTMO, and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders."

Speaking to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday afternoon, Daffarn told how he was overcome by smoke as he tried to escape his 16th-floor flat and was rescued by a firefighter.

He said: "We've been raising concerns about what's been going on at Grenfell Tower for a considerable amount of time.

"We've not been treated very well by our landlord, about a whole heap of other issues. I predicted that it would take something like a catastrophic fire in a tower block for these people to be prepared to act and devastatingly that seems to have come true.

"We've lost a lot of people. They're not coming out of that building."