The Evening Standard Called London's Female Fire Commissioner "He" In An Article About Sexism

Share On more Share On more

The Standard ran a piece on Wednesday morning with the headline "London Fire Brigade accuses BBC of sexism over use of term 'fireman' in children's show Hey Duggee", after an account run by firefighters based in Greenwich, south London, posted a series of tweets criticising the television programme.

Firefighters demanded an apology from the Evening Standard after an article about the London Fire Brigade's "Firefighting Sexism" campaign referred to female commissioner Dany Cotton as "he".

Isn't it sad when one of our longest serving firefighters, a woman who fought the King's Cross fire 30 years ago, s… https://t.co/sdI2pnhmrK

The article referenced the LFB's "Firefighting Sexism" campaign, and included comments Cotton had previously made to the Standard, but referred to her as "he".



The LFB said that the use of the incorrect pronoun highlighted the importance of the campaign, with too many people automatically assuming that the commander would be male.

London Fire Brigade Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Philpott told BuzzFeed News: “It’s a bit of ‘facepalm’ moment but it outlines how important our #FirefightingSexism campaign is.

"Too many people assume that firefighting is a job for a man and that our commissioner is also a man! We have used the term 'firefighters' for more than 30 years.”

Several individual firefighters also criticised the newspaper on Twitter, and demanded an apology for the mistake.