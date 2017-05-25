Sections

The Daily Mail And The Daily Star Mistakenly Linked Two Men To Terror Arrests

The two men were detained in front of the world's media at a building raided in connection with the Manchester attack, but police have confirmed the arrests were not linked.

Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed Staff
Police outside the scene of the raid in Granby Row.
BuzzFeed News

Police outside the scene of the raid in Granby Row.

Two men detained by police near the scene of an armed raid on a Manchester flat on Wednesday have been mistakenly identified as terror suspects in the tabloid press.

The men were arrested in the street as armed officers were involved in an ongoing raid on a flat in Granby Row as part of the investigation into Monday's Manchester Arena attack.

The Daily Mail is carrying a video of one of the arrests in an article about the armed raid on the flat in connection with the terror attack.

And under the headline "SAS hit bombs factory", Thursday's Daily Star carries a picture of one the men being held on the ground by officers with the caption: "SWOOP: One of three men held."

The article references the arrests of three men "believed to be relatives of Abedi" at an address in south Manchester.

But Greater Manchester police confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Thursday that no arrests made in Granby Row were connected to the ongoing counter-terror operation.

Eyewitnesses said the two men appeared to be breaking into a parked car outside the block of flats.

The eyes of the world's media, including a BuzzFeed News reporter, were watching as dozens of police officers swooped on the men, bundling them into vans already parked at the scene.

Police detain one of the suspects whose arrest was not linked to terror.
BuzzFeed News

Police detain one of the suspects whose arrest was not linked to terror.

A Greater Manchester police spokeswoman said the force did not have the capacity to find out whether the men had been charged with any offences, but confirmed they were not terror suspects.

BuzzFeed News has asked the Daily Mail and the Daily Star for comment.

Hannah Al-Othman is a News Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

