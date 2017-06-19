The Body Of A Missing Student Has Been Found In A Manchester Nature Reserve

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old student was found dead with multiple wounds to her neck in a nature reserve in Greater Manchester.



Ellen Higginbottom's concerned parents raised the alarm at about 7.20pm on Friday after their only child failed to return home from college.

They said her disappearance was extremely out of character, and informed the police, who began a search.

Ellen's friends said she had last been in the Orrell Water Park area, a nature reserve and coarse fishery in Wigan.

Police searched the area and found Ellen's body in the early hours of Saturday morning. A postmortem examination concluded that the cause of her death was multiple wounds to the neck.

Two men, aged 47 and 51, have been arrested and are currently being questioned in relation to her death.

The home of one of the men is currently being searched by officers, and there is a large police presence in the area.

Police have said they are not ruling out a "sexual motive" for the crime, and are also investigating reports that two other women had been followed by a man in the nature reserve on Thursday.



Following the discovery of Ellen’s body, her college tweeted: “Winstanley College students please stay safe when walking to and from college, don’t go alone especially around Orrell Water Park.” That tweet has since been deleted.



The college also paid tribute to Ellen, tweeting: "We are deeply shocked and mourning the loss of a wonderful young woman, Ellen Higginbottom."