 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

That Footballer Who Kicked A Ball Into His Own Face Has An Absolutely Lit Twitter Account

Michy Batshuayi is p̶r̶o̶b̶a̶b̶l̶y̶ definitely the best footballer on Twitter.

Posted on
Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Michy Batshuayi is a Belgian striker who also plays for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

He immortalised himself in internet meme history during England's World Cup clash with Belgium on Thursday night, when he kicked a ball into his own face during a goal celebration.

Ouch! 😂 @mbatshuayi plays a one-two with the post after Januzaj's goal for Belgium
ITV Football @itvfootball

Ouch! 😂 @mbatshuayi plays a one-two with the post after Januzaj's goal for Belgium

Reply Retweet Favorite




But Batshuayi is also p̶r̶o̶b̶a̶b̶l̶y̶ definitely the best footballer on Twitter, and he totally owned it.

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 why am I so stupid bro 🤦🏾‍♂️ shit hurts
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 why am I so stupid bro 🤦🏾‍♂️ shit hurts

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

A regular tweeter, he told his followers that he had predicted his little mishap would have gone viral before he even logged on.

But he joined in, retweeting the clip of him smacking himself in the face with a football.

Players, including England's Jesse Lingard, have been celebrating goals by reenacting moves from the game Fortnite, and Batshuayi said he was just trying to do something different...

Twitter: @mbatshuayi

He also shared this picture of the moment before it went wrong with the hashtag #InternetUndefeated.

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated 😂
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

But his best tweet of the night was a retweet of a picture shared by his teammate Axel Witsel, of Batshuayi hugging the goalpost, which he captioned "no hard feelings" with two heart emojis.

No hard feelings 💕 https://t.co/mWm5ELqAbk
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

No hard feelings 💕 https://t.co/mWm5ELqAbk

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

It's no surprise that Batshuayi owned it, as he's really, really good at Twitter.

His feed is the perfect mix of really funny and really, really pure.

He regularly memes himself.

Me entering bae's home when her parents just left 🤫🤭... 😂
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

Me entering bae's home when her parents just left 🤫🤭... 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
If you then you don't don't love deserve me at my me at my https://t.co/K0Gqc10Wy3
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

If you then you don't don't love deserve me at my me at my https://t.co/K0Gqc10Wy3

Reply Retweet Favorite

He took the piss out of his young fans with this great tweet.

Always a lovely day when you can nutmeg some kids in front of all their friends 😍😍😍 .. 😂❤️
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

Always a lovely day when you can nutmeg some kids in front of all their friends 😍😍😍 .. 😂❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

But he's also here to inspire them.

Wishing yall a good day 😘🤙🏾 #Motivation
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

Wishing yall a good day 😘🤙🏾 #Motivation

Reply Retweet Favorite

His love for his fellow players is also a thing of beauty.

Missed my lil wizard 😍🇧🇪 #bromance @hazardeden10
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

Missed my lil wizard 😍🇧🇪 #bromance @hazardeden10

Reply Retweet Favorite

And his tweets about coming back from injury to play for his country are just so pure.

The last time I was on a pitch I came out like this and some doctors told me that my World Cup Dreams were over (again) ... today I’m going Russia 😍🏆🇷🇺 #GodIsGreat #determination https://t.co/CtCC1q4inz
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

The last time I was on a pitch I came out like this and some doctors told me that my World Cup Dreams were over (again) ... today I’m going Russia 😍🏆🇷🇺 #GodIsGreat #determination https://t.co/CtCC1q4inz

Reply Retweet Favorite

He also handled racist abuse from rival fans, which he received while on loan to Borussia Dortmund, in the most dignified way.

💪🏾 a couple idiots should never make us forget why we love football. Lets clean our stadiums and play the beautiful game 🦇❤️🙏🏾 #KickItOut https://t.co/ePJuUGDEhe
Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi

💪🏾 a couple idiots should never make us forget why we love football. Lets clean our stadiums and play the beautiful game 🦇❤️🙏🏾 #KickItOut https://t.co/ePJuUGDEhe

Reply Retweet Favorite

In summary: You keep doing you, Michy!

Xu Zijian / Xinhua News Agency/PA Images


Hannah Al-Othman is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App