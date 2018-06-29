That Footballer Who Kicked A Ball Into His Own Face Has An Absolutely Lit Twitter Account

Share On more Share On more

Michy Batshuayi is a Belgian striker who also plays for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ouch! 😂 @mbatshuayi plays a one-two with the post after Januzaj's goal for Belgium

He immortalised himself in internet meme history during England's World Cup clash with Belgium on Thursday night, when he kicked a ball into his own face during a goal celebration.

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 why am I so stupid bro 🤦🏾‍♂️ shit hurts

But Batshuayi is also p̶r̶o̶b̶a̶b̶l̶y̶ definitely the best footballer on Twitter, and he totally owned it.

A regular tweeter, he told his followers that he had predicted his little mishap would have gone viral before he even logged on.



But he joined in, retweeting the clip of him smacking himself in the face with a football.

Players, including England's Jesse Lingard, have been celebrating goals by reenacting moves from the game Fortnite, and Batshuayi said he was just trying to do something different...