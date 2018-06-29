That Footballer Who Kicked A Ball Into His Own Face Has An Absolutely Lit Twitter Account

Michy Batshuayi is a Belgian striker who also plays for Chelsea in the Premier League.
He immortalised himself in internet meme history during England's World Cup clash with Belgium on Thursday night, when he kicked a ball into his own face during a goal celebration.
But Batshuayi is also p̶r̶o̶b̶a̶b̶l̶y̶ definitely the best footballer on Twitter, and he totally owned it.
Advertisement
A regular tweeter, he told his followers that he had predicted his little mishap would have gone viral before he even logged on.
But he joined in, retweeting the clip of him smacking himself in the face with a football.
Players, including England's Jesse Lingard, have been celebrating goals by reenacting moves from the game Fortnite, and Batshuayi said he was just trying to do something different...
He also shared this picture of the moment before it went wrong with the hashtag #InternetUndefeated.
But his best tweet of the night was a retweet of a picture shared by his teammate Axel Witsel, of Batshuayi hugging the goalpost, which he captioned "no hard feelings" with two heart emojis.
Advertisement
It's no surprise that Batshuayi owned it, as he's really, really good at Twitter.
His feed is the perfect mix of really funny and really, really pure.
He regularly memes himself.
He took the piss out of his young fans with this great tweet.
Advertisement
But he's also here to inspire them.
His love for his fellow players is also a thing of beauty.
And his tweets about coming back from injury to play for his country are just so pure.
He also handled racist abuse from rival fans, which he received while on loan to Borussia Dortmund, in the most dignified way.
In summary: You keep doing you, Michy!
Hannah Al-Othman is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.