Theresa May Has Promoted A Virtually Unknown Minister To Be The Brexit Secretary

Barclay is a relative unknown, and his appointment was met with surprise from political commentators.

Stephen Barclay, a former banker, has been given the top job at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU). He was previously minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care. He is also a previous economic secretary to the Treasury and City minister.

Theresa May has made two new appointments to her cabinet, bringing in a relatively unknown junior minister to replace Dominic Raab as Brexit secretary.

The new Brexit Secretary is... Steve Barclay. No, me neither.

A spokesperson for the prime minister would not be drawn on how many other MPs turned down the job before Barclay.



Barclay's new role, the spokesperson said, will focus on implementing Brexit within the UK, rather than on negotiations with the EU. "He will be doing a mostly domestic role," they told reporters. "The prime minister will be completing the last 10 days of negotiations."

The spokesperson said that Barclay "has experience working across government" and that the prime minister "thinks he will do a first-class job."



Amber Rudd was also named as secretary of state at the Department for Work and Pensions, replacing Esther McVey, who resigned shortly after Raab on Thursday.

Rudd, who was forced to resign as home secretary in the wake of the Windrush scandal, will be in charge of overseeing the government's controversial universal credit programme.

Labour criticised her appointment, saying that it was "extraordinary" that May had brought Rudd back into the cabinet "faster than the Home Office have even been able to accurately give a final number of and make contact with all those British citizens wrongly deported because of the Windrush scandal."

When questioned on the appointment the prime minister's spokesperson said that Rudd did not receive the support that she needed in the role, adding: "The government has apologised, the prime minister has apologised, so has the home secretary.

"Mistakes were made that shouldn't have taken place. Work is ongoing to make sure that those people are properly compensated and given the paperwork that they need."

An official report found that she was "let down" by her officials at the Home Office.





