Abortion rights campaigners have welcomed a landmark vote by doctors in favour of decriminalising abortion, heralding the decision as an "important development" in their fight to relax abortion laws, particularly in Northern Ireland.



Fifty years after the Abortion Act was passed, the British Medical Association backed calls for the decriminalisation of abortion on Tuesday, saying "decriminalisation does not mean deregulation" and that the subject should be treated as "a medical issue rather than a criminal one".

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland campaign manager, said: “This is an important development. Right now, in 2017 in Northern Ireland, women are still being hauled before the courts for accessing abortion because of the failure of both the Northern Ireland and Westminster governments to bring our abortion laws in line with human rights standards."



Under UK law, abortion is treated as a criminal act, but there are a range of

exceptions laid out in statute or common law that allow a woman to terminate a pregnancy at up to 24 weeks in Britain if she has the sign-off from two doctors.

However, in Northern Ireland abortion is only permitted if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her mental or physical health.

Abortion rights campaigners in Northern Ireland have already expressed fears that the deal between the Conservatives and the stringently anti-abortion Democratic Unionist Party could make their fight to legalise the procedure even harder.



In the current climate, they have welcomed the landmark vote by the BMA, the first of its kind in history, as an "important development" in their fight against "discriminatory 19th-century laws".

Announcing the result of the vote, BMA medical ethics committee chair John Chisholm said: "This is clearly a sensitive and complex issue, on which doctors voiced a broad range of views during an informed and considered debate.

"Abortion is currently a crime, with exceptions, throughout the UK. Following the debate the majority of doctors were clear that abortion should be treated as a medical issue rather than a criminal one.

"What must be clear is that decriminalisation does not mean deregulation. The debate today and the BMA’s new policy only relate to whether abortion should or should not be a criminal offence; the policy does not address the broader issue of when and how abortion should be available. The BMA has established policy on these issues which remains unchanged."