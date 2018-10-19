This Tory MP Politely Offered A Twitter User "One Chance At Honesty" And Now It's A Meme

Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer at his office at the Houses of Parliament.

It has been quite the week for Johnny Mercer, the Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View.

On Thursday the House magazine published an interview with the former army captain, in which he said he would not vote Tory if he wasn't an MP, so he is probably in line for a dressing down from the party's whips.



The following day, his local newspaper "Plymouth Herald" started trending on Twitter after a tweet sent by Mercer three days earlier became a meme.

Mercer got into a row with a Twitter user @Billabong1965, who goes by the name of Stephen Knight, over his recent appearance on Channel 4's The Hunted.



It then led to this tweet: "I’ll give you one chance at honesty," Mercer asked Knight on Tuesday. "Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?"