 back to top

This Tory MP Politely Offered A Twitter User "One Chance At Honesty" And Now It's A Meme

"I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?"

Posted on
Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It has been quite the week for Johnny Mercer, the Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View.

Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer at his office at the Houses of Parliament.
Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer at his office at the Houses of Parliament.

On Thursday the House magazine published an interview with the former army captain, in which he said he would not vote Tory if he wasn't an MP, so he is probably in line for a dressing down from the party's whips.

The following day, his local newspaper "Plymouth Herald" started trending on Twitter after a tweet sent by Mercer three days earlier became a meme.

Mercer got into a row with a Twitter user @Billabong1965, who goes by the name of Stephen Knight, over his recent appearance on Channel 4's The Hunted.

It then led to this tweet: "I’ll give you one chance at honesty," Mercer asked Knight on Tuesday. "Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?"

@Billabong1965 I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?
Johnny Mercer MP @JohnnyMercerUK

@Billabong1965 I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?

Reply Retweet Favorite


And with those words sprung forth a new meme: I'll GIVE YOU...

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/obuOOqzg0Z
Nick Pettigrew @Nick_Pettigrew

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/obuOOqzg0Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

One chance...

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/0miCHvnswE
The ghost of Twlldun. @twlldun

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/0miCHvnswE

Reply Retweet Favorite

At honesty.

"I'll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?" https://t.co/2IryCDsDri
Alan White @aljwhite

"I'll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?" https://t.co/2IryCDsDri

Reply Retweet Favorite

Did you insinuate....

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/XJlF6Ie2vp
Mick Convey @nalaknip

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/XJlF6Ie2vp

Reply Retweet Favorite

My wife...

"I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?" https://t.co/6ww8d7Xqqj
Patrick Andelic @pkandelic

"I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?" https://t.co/6ww8d7Xqqj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Was a prostitute...

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/ZpkUhBrnTt
William Kedjanyi @KeejayOV2

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/ZpkUhBrnTt

Reply Retweet Favorite

On the Plymouth Herald...

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/PJYUfjlivZ
Rabid Hughes #FBPE @DavidHughesTwit

“I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?” https://t.co/PJYUfjlivZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Comments section????????

"I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?" https://t.co/lWxErtNz3t
John B @johnb78

"I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?" https://t.co/lWxErtNz3t

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News asked the Plymouth Herald which story Knight had commented on, but a spokesperson was unable to say. According to the newspaper, the post breached its guidelines, and has since been deleted.

Edd Moore, the editor of Plymouth Live, the Plymouth Herald's sister website, told BuzzFeed News that it "was quite unexpected" when staff saw their title trending on Friday morning.

"We were surprised to suddenly trend on Twitter", he said. "It's probably the first time we've trended over a comment that appeared, posted by a user for a very short length of time in the early hours of the morning.

"We do take our responsibilities to monitor comments very seriously and do not tolerate defamatory or offensive comments, whether they are about an MP or a member of the public."

A spokesperson for Mercer said the MP would not be making any further comment.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Knight, to ask him whether he had indeed insinuated that Mercer's wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section, but he did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hannah Al-Othman is a political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App