Grenfell Tower Victims Are Afraid They'll Be Targeted By Immigration Officers

Many people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire are afraid they may be targeted by the Home Office over their immigration status, lawyers working with the victims have said.



Victoria Vasey, director of North Kensington Law Centre, which is offering daily legal clinics to help those affected by the fire, also told the Guardian some of the victims may never be identified because they were living under the radar in flats that had been illegally sublet by the original tenants.

Other victims who were pursuing legitimate immigration claims had lost all their paperwork in the fire, Vasey said, adding she has written to the Home Office urging it to offer support to those affected.

Vasey told BuzzFeed News: “This tragedy has been an unmitigated disaster for the community here in North Kensington. We have written to the home secretary to outline specific steps ministers can take to assist victims.

“As a start, the government should help those individuals who have lost vital documentation in the fire by waiving their fees for any replacement. It is vital these victims are able to obtain this paperwork as soon as possible to help them get back on their feet again.”

On Tuesday a Home Office spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the government would not be pursuing immigration enforcement action over those who had been displaced by the fire, saying: "Anyone with information that could help identify people affected by the fire should be assured that any information provided will be used solely for helping with the ongoing police and fire service investigation."