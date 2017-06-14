Residents of the Grenfell Tower block who managed to escape the burning building have told BuzzFeed News that they have friends and family who are still missing since fire tore through in the early hours of Wednesday.
Bayan Sied, 38, and his wife Nadia Yousuf, 29, said they were still waiting for news of missing family members who live on the floors above their flat on the 15th floor. .
Sied told BuzzFeed News: "We came home about half past 12 and were watching TV for a while. By one o'clock my wife started smelling something, she saw lighting coming from the window, and saw a fire coming from the bottom floor.
"We ran outside. When we came out only the fourth floor was burning, one hour later the whole thing was on fire. As you can see it's toast.
"We've got family inside, we still don't know, there are a lot of people missing. They live on the 23rd floor, the 19th floor, there are children missing. We haven't seen many survivors.
"There's a lot of people we know, we haven't seen them, we don't know what's going to happen. We still have family and friends missing. We're hearing stories some people are being treated at St Mary's Hospital for burns, but that's it. We're just standing here waiting."
His wife said she did not know who first raised the alarm, but said Muslim residents were among the first to notice the fire, as they woke up to prepare to break their fast.
"They saw it just after they woke up to eat", she said.
She added that the housing association had been warned by residents that the building was a fire risk.
"There was a lot of warning about the pipes recently", she said, "and it wasn't safe. But nobody listened."
Zeinab Jafari, 44, who lives in a neighbouring block, said she still waiting for news about her missing father-in-law. He was in his flat on the 11th floor of Grenfell Tower when the fire broke out, with her mother-in-law, who managed to escape the building.
Jafari told BuzzFeed News: "We tried to call them to get out. My mother-in-law is okay but my father-in-law is missing. We tried to call them but they weren't picking up.
"We're just hoping, we're trying to find him. I've tried all the hospitals but there isn't any information about him and Police say we have to wait, there is no information to find out.
"I saw some people burning, they couldn't get them out. My friend is living on the top floor, the 23rd floor. I tried to call her and she said 'we're stuck, no one is here to take us out'. She got out with her son, the fire brigade got her out, but her husband is missing."
Jafari said that many residents slept through the fire and were not woken by any smoke alarms.
She said: "There was no warning, nothing, nobody knew. People were sleeping while the building was on fire.
"I heard fire engines but we didn't hear any fire alarms."
Other residents of the neighbouring block, who have also been forced to leave their homes, said they saw the horror unfolding.
Lucas Alexander, 30, said he watched as the fire spread incredibly quickly up the side of the building.
He told BuzzFeed News: "It was about one o'clock in the morning, and I heard three fire engines one after the other come down. At this point I wasn't taking it seriously. I heard more fire engines in the distance and more fire engines followed down and I thought something quite serious must be going on.
"There were a lot of people hanging out of the windows, screaming, crying for help. There was this one window where they'd tied bedsheets together to make a makeshift rope - two people were hanging off the rope. People's houses were literally burning from the inside out."
Another resident, who gave his name only as Daniel, 30, told BuzzFeed News: "I saw the light and thought it was my neighbour's light.
"I saw the fire and in a few minutes time it was ten times bigger. It came from the bottom so whoever is in the top, they're stuck in there, they can't do anything.
"I saw people jumping from the other side. I saw kids. I could see people in all the windows.
"A friend of mine, his mum was upstairs. He was talking to her for the first couple of hours but after that the phone got cut off. He hasn't heard from her at all."
