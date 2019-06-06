The Government Deployed Civil Servants Across Europe In Anticipation Of A No Deal Brexit That Never Happened

The government spent more than £800,000 training and deploying more than 200 civil servants to dozens of locations in European countries at the end of March and beginning of April, in anticipation of a no deal Brexit.



According to data released to BuzzFeed News under Freedom of Information laws, a total of 176 HMRC Operational Delivery Professionals (ODPs) were trained by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which also deployed 29 of its own staff.

After the seeing the data of civil servant deployments, opposition politicians criticised the government for the "unnecessary" spending and urged the next prime minister to "get a grip" of the Brexit process.

The FCO said that 81 ODPs were deployed from March 18 to provide support to consular staff in 45 locations across the EU and EFTA countries. A further 91 ODP staff and 29 FCO Rapid Deployment Team (RDT) staff were sent out to "key areas" on April 9, while further staff were trained and held in reserve.

All of the staff returned to the UK between April 12 and April 14, after EU leaders agreed to extend the Brexit deadline on October 31.



They were deployed to the continent as parliament was in the grip of trying to find a compromise on Brexit. With March 29 looming - the date that Britain was originally set to leave the EU - Theresa May was desperately trying to get her deal through while civil servants ramped up no deal planning in the event that she failed.

Her Brexit deal was rejected at its second meaningful vote on March 12. The prime minster attempted to seek an extension with the EU until June 30, but she was offered only a short delay to April 12 - the date by which the UK had to say whether it intended to take part in the European Parliamentary elections - and no deal planning continued.

However, at an EU summit held over April 10 and 11, it was agreed that Britain's new exit date would be October 31 - or earlier if an agreement was reached - while the government and Labour leadership attempted to find a compromise.