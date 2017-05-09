Jeremy Corbyn's team told BuzzFeed News it was "not invited" to campaign events on Tuesday and that access to the Labour leader would be limited for the rest of the campaign, following the publication of an interview on Monday night in which Corbyn said he intended to remain in the job even if he lost the general election.

A BuzzFeed News reporter covering Labour's campaign launch in Manchester on Tuesday was told she could not join the leader on campaign stops in the afternoon. An aide told her BuzzFeed News was not invited and implied it was as a result of the interview, which led on Corbyn's comment that he would "stay leader of this party" regardless of the election results.



Political editor Jim Waterson, who carried out the interview, then contacted Corbyn's spokesperson to find out why we had not been invited to the campaign stops. A senior Corbyn aide told him that BuzzFeed News would now find its access limited because the interview had disrupted media coverage of Labour's launch event, that we had not informed Corbyn's team in advance of the headline we intended to run, and that we had press released the interview to other media organisations who then chose to pick it up.

There were no disputes about the accuracy of the reporting of the comments made by Corbyn regarding his political future, which were also recorded by the Labour leader's team. Aides were present throughout the conversation.

But in an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg on Tuesday afternoon, Corbyn denied saying in the interview that he would stay on if he lost. He told her: "No, I told them I would carry on as leader because we'll have won the election by then."

As a result, BuzzFeed News is now publishing the audio recording of the interview which shows that he was responding to the question of what would happen if Labour lost.